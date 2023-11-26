Strictly star Annabel Croft defended by fans after Craig Revel Horwood criticises her performance

Strictly fans defended Annabel Croft following some comments Craig Revel Horwood made about her performance last night (Saturday, November 25).

Annabel and partner Johannes Radebe performed the Pasa Doble to Trad’s Espana Cani. The dance earned a minute of rapturous applause from the audience. Shirley and Motsi were even driven to their feet clapping.

Craig, however, was altogether less impressed.

The audience lapped up Annabel and Johannes’ performance (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood slams Annabel’s dance

Strictly judge Craig was critical of Annabel and Johannes’ performance during judging.

“For me, it lacked the fire that you were talking about in the VT. It sort of lost intent and performance because of that…” he started, before trailing off.

He continued: “I thought it was clean, you were showing command, you were showing control.

“But for me, it was the performance, I think, that suffered in that. I just wanted you to be more into it, it’s so close, so close!”

Craig wasn’t entirely enthused with Annabel and Johannes (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers rage over Craig’s judging comments

As the episode aired, fans took to Twitter (now X) to defend Annabel’s performance.

“Me whenever Craig says anything bad about our precious Annabel,” wrote one fan, sharing a GIF of a monster in an angry meltdown.

me whenever craig says anything bad about our precious annabel #strictly pic.twitter.com/nDvuIVb7Kt — you’re Joeking, not ANOTHER ONE (@JO3NUNN) November 25, 2023

“Craig is literally the only person who could listen to a 1-minute standing applause for Annabel/Johannes and then say the performance LACKED fire and suffered because of it?!? Excuse me what?! Is the boredom in the room with us Craig?” said another.

“Me when Craig was talking about Annabel’s dance,” said a third, sharing a comedic GIF with the caption ‘well I think you’re wrong.’

Me when Craig was talking about Annabel’s dance #Strictly pic.twitter.com/eZ0LPcIPFu — Estella Joyce (@LelJoyce) November 25, 2023

“I really don’t know what Craig was watching at all. That Paso was INCREDIBLE!!!! Without a doubt Annabel’s best dance to date. She’s come such a long way. Fantastic Choreography from Johannes as well. WOW! Incredible!” another said.

However, some fans agreed with Craig. “Craig is right about Annabel. Her Paso lacked fire,” one fan said.

Do you think Annabel was unjustly judged by Craig?

