Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier had the judges sobbing this evening (Saturday November 25) thanks to his “absolutely beautiful” dance tribute to Jade Goody.

EastEnders actor Bobby, 20, paid tribute to his late mum alongside pro partner with a routine set to his “perfect song”.

Bobby ensured his performance would be emotional in his introduction. He explained his earliest memory of Big Brother star Jade – he was just five when she died – is that she was a “superhero”.

Furthermore, he said: “I’d love to spend a day with her to see where my smile comes from.”

But Bobby had Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke choking up, as well as smiling, at his efforts. Bobby’s father Jeff Brazier was also moved to tears in the ballroom with his son’s performance, set to This Woman’s Work by Maxwell.

And reactions on social media from viewers also indicated it wasn’t just in the Strictly house where there were barely any dry eyes.

Both head judge Shirley and Motsi Mabuse took to their feet to applaud Bobby and Dianne following their dance.

Holding a hanky in her hand, Shirley waxed lyrical about what she’d seen. She also concluded: “I would say this is by far your best number to date.”

Anton gave his overview next – but also struggled to get his words out as his voice cracked. He noted how he hopes his own six-year-old son grows up to be like Bobby.

Craig Revel Horwood offered feedback on Bobby’s torso positioning. But the hard-to-please judge added: “The storytelling was sublime. It was clear, it was effective, it had motive.”

The storytelling was sublime.

And Motsi also highlighted how Bobby and Dianne had expressed themselves, saying: “The message you both put out on the floor was absolutely beautiful.”

Bobby, meanwhile, seemed overwhelmed by the occasion, and the reception to his performance.

“All I can think about is how blessed I am,” he said, adding: “It is something I’ll never forget.”

Ahead of next week’s quarter finals – and tomorrow’s dance off – Bobby and Dianne ended the evening second in the leaderboard with scores of 8, 9, 10, and 10.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023’s week 10 results show airs tomorrow night – Sunday November 26 – on BBC One at 7.20pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

