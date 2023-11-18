Strictly star Bobby Brazier ‘dating Boadecia Evans’ and she’ll be ‘cheering him on in Blackpool this weekend’

Strictly 2023 star Bobby Brazier does have a new girlfriend, it’s been claimed – and they have reportedly been together for months.

Cheeky chap Bobby, 20, is making waves on Strictly this year. Partnered up with Dianne Buswell, the dancing duo have marked themselves as strong contenders to lift this year’s Glitterball trophy.

And while romance rumours have been rife between Bobby and Dianne, it seems someone else has caught his eye…

Bobby Brazier, with Angela Scanlon, is expected to have his new love Boadecia in the Strictly audience tonight (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier in a ‘secret relationship’?

According to reports, Strictly star Bobby has been in a secret relationship with Boadecia Evans for the past few months. And the fashion consultant is said to be going to Blackpool this weekend to cheer her beau on.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Bobby has been secretly dating Boadecia for ages. She’s been supporting him from behind the scenes but will be going to Blackpool this weekend to cheer him on.”

The insider went on: “She doesn’t particularly want to be in the public eye but Bobby means a lot to her and they are best friends over anything else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOADECIA EVANS✨ (@boadeciaa)

According to the publication, Bobby and Boadecia’s romance stretches as far back as February. Underneath a glamorous post Boadecia shared on Instagram last month, Bobby commented: “She’s a lady,” along with a queen and a love heart emoji.

His cheeky comment didn’t go unnoticed by Boadecia. She replied: “@bobbybrazier what a man what a man what a mighty good man.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Bobby and Boadecia’s representatives for comments.

Boadecia replied to Bobby on social media, calling him a ‘mighty good man’ (Credit: Splash News)

Bobby’s split from his last girlfriend

In September, Bobby split from model Liberty Love. The actor was in an on-off relationship with Liberty for 18 months, it was claimed. However, it seems as though it is over “for good” now.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source said: “She and Bobby had been on and off but now it seems that it’s over for good.”

Who else has Strictly star Bobby been linked to?

Son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, Bobby was previously romantically linked to television actress Tillie Armatey. And it was thought that Tillie was who Bobby’s comment about “the person I share my bed with” to Claudia Winkleman recently was about.

The couple were said to have split last year, however, sources recently claimed they were back in touch.

An insider told The Mirror last month that Bobby “hasn’t given up” on Tillie. The source claimed: “Bobby is messaging Tillie constantly in between rehearsals and has also asked her to the Strictly studio. Tillie does really like him, but she is based in Manchester and hasn’t decided if she will come down to see him.”

Tillie will be appearing on Waterloo Road as new character Stacey ‘Stace’ Neville when the BBC show returns in 2024.

Read more: Strictly: Bobby Brazier backed by fans as they claim Nigel Harman is being ‘favoured’ by producers

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.