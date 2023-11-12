Bobby Brazier’s Strictly confession ‘the person I share a bed with’ confirms romance rekindled?

Strictly Come Dancing’s Bobby Brazier has hinted he is back with his girlfriend after making a slip-up on the show last night (November 11).

Bobby, 20, had just performed his latest dance with professional partner Dianne Buswell when he dropped the clanger.

While speaking to host Claudia Winkleman, the EastEnders actor confessed to “sharing a bed” with someone. It came as he revealed he has been practicing his dance steps in his sleep.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Bobby Brazier made an accidental ‘girlfriend’ confession (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier instantly regrets Strictly ‘bedroom’ slip-up

Throwing his arms into the air, Bobby said: “I woke up one morning doing this. Genuinely. I woke myself up doing that. Crazy.

“And then the week before, the person I shared a bed with, I turned and I said this is ‘the turn’. This is the ‘industrial turn’.”

Dianne burst out laughing as Claudia quickly turned to the camera and mused: “Who wants to pull on that string?!”

Who wants to pull on that string?!

Bobby briefly put his hands over his eyes in embarrassment as they all giggled.

He then said: “Anyway….!”

Who is Bobby Brazier’s on/off girlfriend?

Son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody, Bobby was previously romantically linked to television actress Tillie Armatey.

The couple were said to have split last year, however, sources recently claimed they are back in touch.

An insider told The Mirror last month that Bobby “hasn’t given up” on Tillie.

Claudia Winkleman joked about Bobby’s slip-up (Credit: BBC)

The source claimed: “Bobby is messaging Tillie constantly in between rehearsals and has also asked her to the Strictly studio. Tillie does really like him, but she is based in Manchester and hasn’t decided if she will come down to see him.”

Tillie will be appearing on Waterloo Road as new character Stacey ‘Stace’ Neville when the BBC show returns in 2024.

Meanwhile, Bobby and Dianne performed an American smooth on Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Before their dance, viewers were treated to footage of Dianne visiting the Brazier household for dinner.

Dianne Buswell has visited the Brazier house for dinner (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly star Bobby Brazier admits he finds judges’ critique ‘confusing’ during interview with Janette Manrara

“The pride in this family at the moment is through the roof,” Jeff said.

Bobby’s younger brother Freddie told him: “Seeing you thrive not only as a person but a dancer has been really nice to watch.”

The pair scored a total of 32, which placed them fifth on the Strictly leaderboard.

The lucky dancers who make it through this week will be performing in Blackpool next weekend.

Catch the Strictly results show tonight (November 12) on BBC One at 7.20pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.