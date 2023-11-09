Strictly star Bobby Brazier shut down a question from host Janette Manrara during an appearance on It Takes Two last night (November 8).

Last Saturday (November 4), the EastEnders actor and his dance partner Dianne Buswell performed an Argentine tango. The couple received mixed reviews from the judges, receiving a total score of 30.

Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton du Beke gave Bobby a respectable score of eight. However, Craig Revel Horwood gave them a six.

Bobby and Dianne discussed the judges comments with Janette last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly stars Bobby and Dianne on the judges’ scores

In the interview last night, Dianne admitted that even she didn’t have much Argentine tango dance experience prior to last week. “I think it just made things a little more stressful,” Bobby admitted with a laugh. However, he expressed that he was “impressed” with Dianne because she had to learn the dance herself as well as teach him it.

When discussing the panel’s critiques, Bobby agreed with Craig when he said he wasn’t “breathing enough into it”. Talking about the frustration of the mixed comments from the panel, Dianne said their opinions week to week are “so subjective”.

“Taking those judges’ comments on board is something I always do,” she remarked. “When there are so many different comments, you don’t know which way to go.” Confessing that it can be “confusing”, Bobby jumped in and said their criticism is still “useful”.

Bobby Brazier isn’t convinced when it comes to the American smooth (Credit: BBC)

‘I just prefer to make no comment these days’

Following the announcement that Bobby and Dianne will be performing an American smooth to 5 Seconds of Summer’s Ghost Of You on Strictly this weekend, Bobby admitted it’s been a challenge to learn.

“I still don’t think I know what the American smooth is, honestly,” Bobby joked. That said, Dianne revealed it will be in the style of a Viennese waltz, which they have performed before.

I let Dianne talk all things dancing now because I have no idea.

Manifesting that it could be one of Bobby’s “best dances” yet, his partner reassured Bobby that he has come “leaps and bounds” since Monday.

When Janette asked Bobby if his previous Viennese waltz experience had helped him, Bobby shut the host down as he candidly remarked: “I just prefer to make no comment these days.

“I let Dianne talk all things dancing now because I have no idea,” he added.

Dianne then revealed that she had to remind Bobby they had previously performed a Viennese waltz. And, on the plus side, Bobby said it was one of his “favourite dances” from the series so far.

So how will they do? Catch Bobby and Dianne’s American smooth Saturday (November 11) at 6.05pm on BBC One.

