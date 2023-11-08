Ex-Strictly pro Brendan Cole accuses Bobby Brazier of not being ‘a particularly wonderful dancer’

The latest Strictly Come Dancing news has seen Brendan Cole, once a professional dancer on the show, lay into Bobby Brazier‘s ballroom moves.

His comments, in an exclusive interview with ED!, come days after a body language expert suggested Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bobby had disagreed with the judges over their critique of his Argentine tango on Saturday night (November 4).

Now Brendan has waded in and branded the EastEnders star not “a particularly wonderful dancer”.

Bobby danced the Argentine Tango last weekend (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Bobby ‘not be prepared for the reality of what he’s actually achieving’

Speaking exclusively to ED! as part of a Sky Bingo team-up, Brendan, who was a professional dancer on Strictly from the series’ inception until his axe 2018, said: “I think the judges were right with their comments. When Bobby gets critiqued, he seems to go into this weird shutdown mode. Quite often on the show you can have high expectations as to what you’re going to get as a mark or a critique. Especially if the dance goes well. If that doesn’t happen, it can hurt and it can be quite hard to take. Especially with the adrenaline and euphoria you experience when performing on Strictly.

“He might not be prepared for the reality of what he’s actually achieving. It’s also hard for the professional dancer because you’ve got to big your celebrity up. Even if it’s not particularly good. You’ve got to say it’s better than it perhaps is at times. And that they’re doing really well compared to what they’re actually able to achieve. So quite often for the celebrity, their expectations will be quite high. And the reality is, it’s not good enough to get the praise that they are hoping for.”

However, Brendan also went on to say that Bobby’s Argentine tango last weekend wasn’t a “bad dance”. But at the same time, he said it “wasn’t the best” he’d seen. He finished: “I don’t think he’s a particularly wonderful dancer, but I think he’s doing a really nice job.”

How long will Bobby and Dianne remain in the competition for? (Credit: BBC)

Could Bobby be leaving the show soon?

Meanwhile, it’s been claimed that Bobby and his dance partner Dianne Buswell could be at risk of elimination from the show amid a new show curse. They’re set to perform the American smooth, a dance that statistician OJ Borg has said is dangerous.

Indeed, of the six couples to have performed the dance so far this year, four have been eliminated from the competition the following week. However, he did say it would be a “Strictly shock” if the duo were to go out. And, he pointed out that two couples have been able to perform the American smooth and remain in the competition.

Strictly returns to BBC One Saturday (November 11) at 6.05pm.

