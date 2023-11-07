Giovanni Pernice announces dance floor return at Dancing With The Stars weekend

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice is lacing up his dancing shoes as he prepares to make a ballroom comeback.

Giovanni was forced to take an early exit from the BBC dance series that made him famous this year after celebrity partner Amanda Abbington decided to quit the show.

However, bouncing back, Gio has shared some “fantastic” news – and it’s sure to delight fans of the Italian hunk.

Giovanni Pernice announced he will be making a dance comeback at a Dancing With The Stars weekend (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice heads for Dancing With The Stars

Giovanni has revealed that fans will have the chance to meet him and learn some of his famous moves as he takes part in a Dancing With The Stars weekend next year.

Now, before you panic, he hasn’t decided to swap Blighty for the States and a stint on the TV show. Instead, he is heading to the Alton Towers Resort in Staffordshire for the event.

It will offer fans of the show a chance to get up close and personal with a handful of Strictly stars as they are taught to dance.

“Thrilled to share some fantastic news with you all,” Giovanni said. “Guess where you can catch me in March 2024? I’ll be setting the dance floor on fire at the incredible Donahey’s Dancing With The Stars Weekend at Alton Towers Resort! SHH.”

He added: “It’s going to be a weekend filled with dance, laughter, and unforgettable memories. So, mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to dance the night away with me.”

Giovanni then said: “It’s going to be a weekend you won’t want to miss! For all the details and to book your tickets, head over to the @donaheys website (link in bio) and secure your spot for what promises to be an EPIC weekend of dancing!”

If Gio isn’t your pro dancer of choice, there are a handful of others also attending.

The Italian dancer will be joined by the likes of Jowita Przystal, Nikita Kuzmin, Lauren Oakley, Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova.

‘My dream come true is finally here!’

Giovanni has been keeping himself busy now he’s out of Strictly 2023, turning his focus to his career away from dancing. He recently shared that he was “thrilled” to announce he’s releasing his own fragrance for men and women.

Sharing the “fantastic news” along with a promo video, he said: “My dream come true is finally here! VITA is my new fragrance for men and women. An intoxicating scent that captures the sensuality, vitality and energy of Sicily.”

Giovanni added that he’s been passionate about fragrance and the way it “captivates emotions” as he explained: “I have long been passionate about fragrance. And the way a scent can captivate our emotions and transport us to another place. VITA is the embodiment of my passions, a personal and complex fragrance. It slowly seduces as it unfolds on the skin.”

This comes after Amanda Abbington confirmed she couldn’t continue on the show due to “personal reasons”.

She said: “It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons, I am unable to continue.”

