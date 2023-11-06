Strictly star Bobby Brazier was left in “disbelief”, one expert has claimed, after he appeared to disagree with the judges’ scoring on Saturday night (November 5).

After Bobby, 20, and Dianne, 34, shared sizzling chemistry during their Argentine tango, their passionate routine prompted headlines, as some fans believed they kissed.

However, while fans lapped it up, the judges weren’t 100% keen, and now body language expert Darren Stanton has told Betfair Roulette that Bobby was “flashing signs of disbelief” as they made their comments.

He also claimed the EastEnders star’s body language suggested he felt like their critique “wasn’t fair”.

Bobby and Dianne shared sizzling chemistry during their Argentine Tango (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier felt judges ‘were not fair’

Darren said: “I saw that after their routine, Bobby had his arms folded when they received their feedback. We could see Bobby cross his arms, as well as flashing signs of disbelief, surprise and disappointment. He didn’t want to hear it and felt like it wasn’t fair.

“He was very critical of himself and you could see that in his eyes and facial expressions,” he said.

The pair lived to dance another day, with Darren also commenting on their unmissable chemistry. He added that the duo had “prolonged eye contact,” which mean they “care a lot about each other”.

While Darren noted that the pair were “very much in character” during their routine, they also showcased “deep rapport”. He continued: “Bobby and Dianne have a lot of chemistry between them. They were very much in character this week and put on a convincing act for the dance.”

The pair have made it through to next weekend’s show (Credit: BBC)

Darren added that Dianne is very “careful” about how she comes across when she’s with Bobby. The claims come after the actor declared his love for her.

“Dianne is very careful about how she comes across when she’s with Bobby. She’s very conscious of remaining professional and she’s very deliberate in her body gestures. I do think they care a lot for each other and they have developed a deep rapport. Their dance was very tactile. They have prolonged eye contact and that is the biggest giveaway of how connected a pairing is.”

In the midst of this, Dianne has reportedly been “hit hard” over a series of ‘cruel’ remarks made about her closeness with Bobby.

