Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has reportedly been ‘hit hard’ over a series of ‘cruel’ remarks made about her closeness with Bobby Brazier. A source has reported that Dianne is suffering as speculation remains rife of an ‘inappropriate’ relationship between her and the EastEnders star.

This follows last night’s routine (Saturday, November 4), in which Bobby and Dianne appeared to kiss during their performance. The pair’s palpable chemistry and intimacy has led some to wonder whether the so-called ‘Strictly curse’ might have struck again.

And it’s this cruel speculation that has led to Dianne’s low mood.

Dianne has reportedly had enough of the constant speculation (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell struggling with ‘cruel’ remarks

The Mirror has reported that Dianne is not happy with the reporting of her partnership with Bobby. An unnamed source said: “The cruel remarks she has read about her relationship with Bobby – who has been really supportive – have hit her hard.”

“Her and Joe are still very much together and he has also been very supportive, and made it clear publicly that he has her back,” they continued.

Dianne and vlogger Joe Sugg met and began dating during the 2018 series of the show when bosses paired them together. However, rumours continue to spiral that their relationship might be in trouble due to her relationship with Bobby.

ED! has approached Dianne’s reps for comment.

Bobby appeared to move in for a kiss last night (Credit: BBC)

Speculation reaches fever pitch as Bobby and Dianne ‘kiss’?

Last night, the couple performed a sizzling Argentine Tango together. Their steamy dance scored well with viewers and the judges alike.

But, as the song came to an end, it looked as though Bobby moved in for a kiss. Fans were quick to take to social media to point out what they had seen.

“Did Bobby try to kiss Dianne and she pulled away?” asked one fan.

“I thought Bobby was going to kiss Dianne at the end there. Thought the dance was fab though!” A third chimed in and wrote: “It really looked like Bobby was going to kiss Dianne there at the end of that dance!” another exclaimed.

Read more: Strictly viewers slam Shirley Ballas’ ‘rude’ behaviour amid Angela Rippon criticism

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!