YouTuber and former Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg has broken his silence amid claims that Dianne Buswell and Bobby Brazier have kissed. The shock moment came during last night’s show – in which Bobby appeared to lean in for a kiss as the routine ended.

Joe and Dianne met during the 2018 series of the show when bosses paired them together as celeb and pro dancer. They announced that they had begun dating soon after the show.

However, EastEnders star Bobby’s chemistry with Dianne has led some to wonder whether the ‘Strictly curse’ may be on track to strike again. With the nation speculating, Joe took to his Insta stories to comment on the pair’s routine.

But what does he make of it all?

Joe has addressed last night’s dance (Credit: Joe Sugg/YouTube)

Joe Sugg breaks silence amid ‘kiss’ furore

Last night (Saturday, November 4) Bobby and Dianne danced a passionate Argentine Tango. Their chemistry – and Bobby’s apparent moves at the end – had viewers wondering whether Bobby had really gone in for the kiss.

As the episode aired, Joe posted a story to his Instagram account, sharing a clip of the performance. “Wow, amazing! Well done you two. LOVED IT,” Joe wrote, tagging Dianne and Bobby in the post.

The social media star posted a supportive message following Dianne and Bobby’s dance (Credit: Joe Sugg/Instagram)

Joe doesn’t appear to be worried – but is there more to Bobby and Dianne’s partnership than meets the eye?

Joe Sugg addresses shock ‘pregnancy announcement’

This follows yesterday’s announcement, in which Joe was forced to refute news that he and Dianne are expecting a child. In a Halloween gag gone wrong, Joe posed with a ‘face-hugger’ from the Alien movie franchise, and a pregnancy scan depicting an incubating alien.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe (@joe_sugg)

Some fans took this to mean that he and Dianne are expecting. Joe then posted a video to his YouTube channel, clarifying that the ‘scan’ had been part of his silly Halloween costume.

“I’m not a father-to-be,” he insisted. “I didn’t think anyone would believe that it was a baby announcement. Even some close friends messaged me privately and were like: ‘Oh my god I genuinely thought for a second that was a child announcement,’” he said. “I assumed everyone would’ve got the reference for Alien.”

