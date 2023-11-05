Strictly viewers convinced Bobby and Dianne ‘kissed’ during intense routine

Strictly Come Dancing fans are convinced that Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell kissed during their performance.

The EastEnders chap, 20, is one of many celebs taking part in this year’s series of the glitzy BBC One show. Partnered up with Dianne, the pair have been setting the dance floor on fire in recent weeks.

But during their latest jaw-dropping performance on Saturday (November 4) the pair got plenty of people talking. And some even reckon he planted one on her mid-routine.

Bobby is making waves on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Bobby kisses Dianne?

It’s fair to say Bobby and Dianne have some serious chemistry. So much so, that it’s been the subject of plenty of headlines since their show debut.

On Saturday night (November 4) the couple took to the dance floor to perform a sizzling Argentine Tango. The seriously sexy dance went down a treat with viewers and the judges.

But near the end of the song, it appeared Bobby had moved in for a kiss from Dianne. And fans were quick to point it out.

Things got rather intense on the dance floor (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans stunned at Bobby and Dianne

Strictly viewers rushed over to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their shock. One person said: “Did Bobby try to kiss Dianne and she pulled away?”

Someone else added: “I thought Bobby was going to kiss Dianne at the end there. Thought the dance was fab though!” A third chimed in and wrote: “It really looked like Bobby was going to kiss Dianne there at the end of that dance!”

Fans went wild over their performance (Credit: BBC)

Dianne trying to ‘maintain distance’ from Bobby?

It comes amid claims that Dianne is trying to maintain some distance from Bobby. The EastEnders actor has previously admitted he’s “falling in love” with the Australian dancer. However, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, Dianne is trying to “maintain” some “distance” between herself and Bobby.

Analysing Bobby and Dianne’s behaviour during last week’s It Takes Two appearance, Darren noticed that some of Bobby’s actions weren’t being reciprocated by Dianne.

“There were a few times when he looked at Dianne a certain way, which wasn’t reciprocated from her part,” he told us, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino.

“It’s clear she’s trying to maintain a certain degree of decorum and distance between them. She’s very much in teacher and student mode,” he then added.

