Strictly star Joe Sugg has cleared up the confusion surrounding last week’s ‘baby announcement’ after he shared the news that he was expecting.

Joe, who is dating Strictly pro Dianne Buswell, caused quite the stir online as he celebrated Halloween by dressing up as a character from Alien.

However, Joe’s costume and jokey post sparked confusion among confused fans and friends alike. Now he’s posted: “Allow me to explain…”

Strictly star Joe Sugg shares ‘baby news’ online

In the offending Instagram post, Joe posed with a ‘facehugger’ from the sci-fi horror franchise, and shared a baby scan which depicted an incubating alien.

“This year for Halloween I went as Gilbert Kane from the movie Alien and.. SURPRISE!! Little one coming soon. I’m ‘bursting’ with excitement,” he wrote in the caption which accompanied the pictures.

However, some took this as news that Joe and partner Dianne Buswell might actually be expecting.

Joe Sugg clears up ‘baby announcement’ confusion

Sharing a video on his YouTube channel, Joe refuted the baby news. Laughing about the misunderstanding, he described the events which followed his ‘announcement’.

“I’m not a father to be,” he insisted. “I didn’t think anyone would believe that it was a baby announcement. Even some close friends messaged me privately and were like: ‘Oh my god I genuinely thought for a second that was a child announcement,'” he said. “I assumed everyone would’ve got the reference for Alien.”

“For me, I was going: ‘Do you really think that one – I would do a baby announcement post without my girlfriend in the post as well and not share it with her? And two – do you really think I would announce that we were having a child with a plastic Alien wrapped around my head?'” he asked.

“To which everybody, including my friends and family, all said: ‘Yes, that’s a very Joe Sugg thing to do’, which I’d like to point out, no, no it’s not, I would not announce a child… it would be on the shortlist,” he joked.

