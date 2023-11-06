Dianne Buswell’s brother to welcome second baby as Strictly star thrilled amid Bobby Brazier ‘kiss’ backlash

Strictly star Dianne Buswell is set to become an auntie for the second time after sharing the news that her brother is due to welcome his second baby – and she couldn’t be happier.

Dianne, 34, shared that her brother Andrew and his partner Melissa, who live in Perth, Australia, are expecting their second child. They already have a little girl called Zofia.

Dianne Buswell shared she’s becoming an aunt for the second time as her sister-in-law is expecting a baby (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell over the moon about brother’s baby news

Taking to Instagram Stories, Dianne wrote: “I can’t deal! You’re going to be the best big sis!”

Adding a string of heart emojis, she continued: “I’m going to be an aunty to another beautiful niece or nephew!”

The happy news comes after it was rumoured that she’d split from her partner Joe Sugg. Last month, the Australian-born dancer was brought to tears when Bobby Brazier said she had been his “rock” throughout the competition. Dianne then explained she was emotional after some bad news about her dad’s health.

EastEnders star Bobby also told the world how he’s “fallen in love” with Dianne. However, it was their Saturday night routine that caused social media uproar. The pair performed a sizzling Argentine tango and their chemistry – as well as Bobby’s moves at the end – had viewers wondering if they had indeed kissed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

Boyfriend Joe shuts down rumours

YouTuber Joe didn’t seem too worried, though. He posted a story to his Instagram account while also sharing a clip of the performance. “Wow, amazing! Well done you two. LOVED IT,” Joe wrote, tagging Dianne and Bobby in the post.

Dianne has also shared a cosy selfie with Joe on Instagram today, with the pair relaxing in an outdoor pool “pretending to be frogs”. The happy baby news comes after prankster Joe’s Halloween costume left fans wondering if the couple really were expecting.

Read more: Strictly star Dianne Buswell ‘hit hard’ over ‘cruel’ remarks about closeness to Bobby Brazier

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!