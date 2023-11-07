Strictly star Bobby Brazier and his dance partner Dianne Buswell could be eliminated from the show amid rumours of a new show curse, it’s been claimed.

The regular Strictly curse, long disputed by the BBC, sees couples split from their real-life partners after falling for their Strictly partner. However, that isn’t what Bobby, 20, and Dianne, 34, could be facing.

While the duo have long been the favourites to win Strictly Come Dancing 2023, this could be set change if new stats on a different show curse are anything to go by…

Bobby and Dianne landed in third place on the Strictly leaderboard

The duo have passed the halfway mark on the BBC show and are sitting pretty in third place on the overall Strictly 2023 leaderboard. They have been awarded a huge 212 points in total by the judges so far this season.

However, during Strictly: It Takes Two last night (November 6), Bobby and Dianne were warned about their upcoming routine. The pair are set to perform the new “dance of doom” on Saturday night. Step forward the American smooth.

The week after they have done the American smooth, they have been eliminated.

Statistician OJ Borg explained that the American smooth has been disastrous for many Strictly contestants this series. He revealed four out of the six couples to dance have been eliminated from the competition the following week.

OJ Borg shares new curse data

OJ explained: “I played that music because it’s the dance of doom. I don’t mean me in a nightclub at 3am. I mean the fact that if we look at this here… Jody [Cundy] and Jowita, Eddie [Kadi] and Karen, Zara [McDermott] and Graziano, Adam [Thomas] and Luba… The week after they have done the American smooth, they have been eliminated.”

He added that it would be a “Strictly shock” if the duo went out and did offer some good news that went against the stats. OJ said others – such as Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu and Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola – have managed to avoid this new American smooth curse during the 2023 series.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 6:05 pm on (Saturday, November 11).

