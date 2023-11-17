Strictly: Bobby Brazier backed by fans as they claim Nigel Harman is being ‘favoured’ by producers

Bobby Brazier fans have rallied round the young Strictly star following his appearance on It Takes Two last night (November 16).

During his interview with host Janette Manrara, EastEnders star Bobby sat down with his dancer partner Dianne Buswell to talk about their performance last weekend. The pair performed an American smooth to 5 Seconds of Summer’s song Ghost Of You and found themselves in the middle of the leaderboard, with a score of 32.

After Bobby expressed his pride at how last weekend went down, Dianne said she still wants to “keep pushing him”. Janette then focussed on judge Craig Revel Horwood’s criticism of Bobby’s hand placement and also noted that they were the last couple to be saved in the dance-off.

Admitting they were nervous on the night, Bobby said he would have been “gutted” to have been sent home. He’ll perform a jive at Blackpool tomorrow night (November 18).

But when it came down to interviewing Nigel Harman and his dance partner Katya Jones, fans claimed the tone was very different.

Bobby and Dianne’s interview appeared to focus on the negatives (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans claim Nigel’s interview was far more positive

Last weekend, Nigel and Katya performed a Couples’ Choice to Bruno Mars’ Just The Way You Are. They received a score of 34, which was only two more points than Bobby and Dianne. Despite that, their It Takes Two interview was far more positive.

“I loved everything about it – I loved the style of it, the way [Nigel] danced,” Katya said. “And that is not my style really as I am a Latin ballroom dancer.”

Janette also asked Nigel how he felt being so “free” on the dance floor last weekend, and revealed she thought the dance was “incredible”. She also said she’d “watched it back so many times”.

Viewers noticed Nigel and Katya’s interview was far more positive (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans call out the favouritsm as they support Bobby Brazier

Following the interviews, fans accused the BBC of favouritism, speculating that Bobby is being set up. Fans also claimed that Nigel is being given dances he is familiar with in order to succeed.

“Ah so it’s Nigel doing West End dance moves from Guys and Dolls that he could already do before the competition even started, is it? I‘m sure one of the #Strictly judges will mention it…..not,” one user wrote ahead of Nigel’s quickstep this weekend.

They added: “Nigel is doing his West End dance moves, but the judges seem to only call Layton [Williams] out for that.”

“See how they’ve put Bobby first and are focusing on the negatives of his dance in the intro,” another viewer shared. “If ever the producers have ever tried to put a contestant over the trap door it’s here…. Watch them hype Nigel up now. Guess which one is doing the tour,” they went on to speculate.

“Bobby’s interview focuses on the negative of Bobby’s last dance,” a third remarked. “Nigel interview only focuses on the positive of his dance, with no mention of criticism… lol these producers and their storylines.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Watch the Blackpool special tomorrow (November 18) at 6.40pm on BBC One.

