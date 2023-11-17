Strictly favourite Bobby Brazier has revealed he was worried he was heading home after host Tess Daly left him and partner Dianne Buswell facing a nail-biting wait to find out if they’d got through to Blackpool.

The EastEnders star appeared on It Takes Two last night (November 16) and said he was convinced he was going to face the dance-off last weekend.

He and his Strictly dance partner, Dianne, performed an American smooth to Ghost Of You by 5 Seconds of Summer. After receiving a score of 32 from the judges, they found themselves in the middle of the leaderboard.

Strictly star Bobby was surprised to be safe last weekend (Credit: BBC)

‘I thought surely not’

Even though Bobby received fairly good scores from the panel, he wasn’t so confident on results night. Especially when his name was left until last.

“Because that’s happened twice now, I thought surely not, Tess ain’t going to do this to us again. We must be in the bottom two right,” he explained on It Takes Two. His partner Dianne agreed, expressing: “Yeah we were panicking.”

Tess ain’t going to do this to us again.

Enjoying his time in the competition, Bobby said he would have been “gutted to have gone”.

Dianne revealed that Bobby is usually nervous every week and has his own way of dealing with it. “He does this little nervous laugh. He holds me and he does this little laugh because he’s so nervous,” she explained. Bobby added: “It is funny though, the tension is kind of funny”.

Bobby and Dianne escaped the dance-off – with Angela Rippon beating Krishnan Guru-Murthy in the end.

Dianne and Bobby were ‘panicking’ during last week’s results show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Bobby addresses Craig’s critique

This Saturday (November 18), Bobby will make his Blackpool debut by dancing to Wham!’s iconic Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.

With the competition getting tighter each week, Bobby said he could see his progress. “It feels like we’re dancing together,” he said.

As for Craig Revel Horwood‘s critique of his hands last week, Bobby shared his response.

“Weeks ago there were other things I had to think about first like breathing. Maybe this week, now I don’t have to worry so much about having to focus on breathing I can worry about my hands,” he said.

Read more: Strictly star Bobby Brazier admits he finds judges’ critique ‘confusing’ during interview with Janette Manrara

Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.