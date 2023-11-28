Strictly fans believe Layton was put in dance-off to make major comeback next week

Strictly star Layton Williams survived the dance-off on Sunday night’s show, and now some fans have hit upon a conspiracy theory.

The West End star, 29, landed in the bottom half of the leaderboard after his American Smooth failed to truly impress the judges.

He bagged a total of 34 points on November 25, and now viewers have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts.

Some fans even suggested that Layton had been given a deliberately tough dance just so he could make a spectacular comeback in the final.

Strictly fans: “They set Layton up”

One said: “They set Layton up for the bottom 2, with a [bleep] choreography, ludicrous song, etc., and first on. That way he didn’t just walk it to the win.

“Now they’ll let him bring out the big guns and get 40 next week, you watch. He’s a professional dancer in all but name.”

Another Strictly viewer said: “I feel so bad for Layton it must suck to be the best dancer in a dancing competition and get hate for it.”

Even Layton himself agreed that he’d had a tough weekend. After surviving the dance-off, he said on Instagram: “That was close! SO grateful to be through to Musicals Week! Being in the bottom two has given me a [fire emoji] up my [peach emoji].”

However, many Strictly Come Dancing fans were fuming when Layton and partner Nikita Kuzmin were saved on Sunday night’s show.

A controversial choice?

Three of the four judges voted for Angela Scanlon to become the ninth celebrity to leave the competition after a tense dance-off.

But head judge Shirley Ballas admitted that she would have saved Angela and her dance partner Carlos.

One fan simply said: “Totally wrong decision.”

Another blasted: “Ghastly that Layton has gone through.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, December 2 at 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

