Strictly news: Fans slam ‘ghastly’ decision to save Layton Williams in dance off: ‘Totally wrong decision’

In Strictly news, fans were left furious last night as Layton Williams booked a slot in the Quarter-finals, at the expense of Angela Scanlon.

Viewers took to social media to air their grievances as Irish star Angela was eliminated from the competition.

Strictly news: Angela Scanlon eliminated

Last night saw Angela become the ninth celebrity to leave the competition.

She faced off against Layton Williams in the dance-off. However, three of the four judges opted to save the Bad Education star over Angela.

But, head judge Shirley Ballas confessed that she would have saved Angela if she’d had to vote.

“It’s been honestly incredible, I’m gutted, really gutted that it’s finished now, but it has been the most wonderful experience,” Angela said of her time on the show.

“I have made the best friend in this man [Carlos]. We have had so much fun, he is such an incredible guy. He has supported me and picked me up and made me laugh so much. I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical honestly.”

Fans slam decision to save Layton

However, some fans were not happy with the decision to send Layton through into the next round.

One Twitter user described the decision as “ghastly”. “Ghastly that Layton has gone through awful judging and we all know why,” they tweeted.

“Totally wrong decision,” another fan said. “Loved @angelascanlon on #Strictly wished she’d gone through instead of semi-pro Layton,” a third wrote.

“For the first time this series, that was the wrong result. Angela was much better than Layton. Shirley was spot on, as usual,” another said.

However, many argued that it was the “right decision” for Layton to be saved.

Strictly news: Jowita and Danny romance rumours quashed

In other Strictly news, Danny Cipriani has been forced to deny rumours that he and Jowita Przystal are dating.

Jowita and Danny, of course, are dancing together in this year’s Strictly Christmas special. The Sun has previously reported that the pair are getting close. However, Danny recently responded to the publication’s story with a firey tweet.

“Your reporting has nothing to do with truth. You don’t care if you affect innocent lives. And our nation has learned to troll because of your degrading use of words,” he wrote.

“I made a life choice that was best for me and Victoria. There was no foul play at all. To then attempt to bring lovely Jowita, or my friend Isa, into a storyline you created out of thin air is just wrong. I had a wonderful day learning to dance, and Jowita is an excellent teacher.”

“Your false narrative reveals that you haven’t learned from the tragedies you’ve wrought. But you carry on attempting to warp the minds of the public and keep everyone in a gossip, judgmental, and point-the-finger culture,” he then continued.

“I’m learning and doing my best to improve every day. I’m also doing my best to help people feel better about themselves. Maybe you’ll finally take these comments to heart and contribute to doing the same.”

