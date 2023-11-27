Strictly news: Danny Cipriani shuts down claims he’s dating Jowita Przystal weeks after marriage split

Strictly Come Dancing star Danny Cipriani has set the record straight following news reports he’s in a relationship with his Christmas special partner – weeks after his marriage ended.

The rugby star is one of many famous faces appearing in the festive special of the glitzy BBC One show. Danny will join the likes of EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick and Sugababe Keisha Buchanan. As for Danny, he’ll be showing off his moves alongside dancer Jowita Przystal.

But after claims emerged that he and Jowita have struck up a romance, Danny has spoken out – and he didn’t hold back.

Danny Cipriani taking part in Strictly festive special

Danny was confirmed to be taking part in Strictly last week. It came following the news of his marriage breakdown with his wife Victoria Rose. The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021. However, this month, he revealed to fans they had called it quits.

There was no foul play at all.

Since then, Danny has been gearing up for his Strictly stint. But it has not taken long for romance rumours between him and Jowita to swirl. The Sun reported that Danny was “seen cosying up” to Jowita, and published pictures of the pair rehearsing for the show.

But Danny has since slammed the publication and its “straight-up lie” while admitting he is “learning and doing my best to improve every day”.

Strictly news: Danny slams Jowita romance rumours

Replying to The Sun’s article on X, formerly known as Twitter, Danny fumed: “Your reporting has nothing to do with truth. You don’t care if you affect innocent lives. And our nation has learned to troll because of your degrading use of words.

“I made a life choice that was best for me and Victoria. There was no foul play at all. To then attempt to bring lovely Jowita, or my friend Isa, into a storyline you created out of thin air is just wrong. I had a wonderful day learning to dance, and Jowita is an excellent teacher.”

What else did Danny Cipriani say?

Danny went on: “Your false narrative reveals that you haven’t learned from the tragedies you’ve wrought. But you carry on attempting to warp the minds of the public and keep everyone in a gossip, judgmental and point-the-finger culture.

“I’m learning and doing my best to improve every day. I’m also doing my best to help people feel better about themselves. Maybe you’ll finally take these comments to heart and contribute to doing the same.”

‘We have agreed to separate’

In November, Danny revealed he and Victoria had ended things. Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “Victoria and I sat together this weekend and agreed to separate after four years of marriage.

“Whilst we’ve had some wonderful times together, we’ve also recognised we’re on different journeys and whilst this is sad news, it’s also a new chapter for us both to pursue our own happiness. I only wish the best for Victoria and her children.”

