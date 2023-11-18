I’m A Celebrity: Danny Cipriani ‘quit 2023 series after split from wife’

Danny Cipriani stepped back from his spot in the I’m A Celebrity 2023 line-up just days before the launch show, it’s been reported.

The iconic reality show returns to telly screens on Sunday (November 19) for a brand-new series. Hosts Ant and Dec will welcome another batch of celebs ready to rough it up in the Aussie jungle for the next few weeks.

However, one familiar face that was supposed to be heading on the show has pulled out. And, as a result, it’s claimed he will no longer be appearing.

Danny was said to be appearing on I’m A Celebrity 2023 (Credit: YouTube)

Rugby ace ‘quits this year’s I’m A Celebrity’

Former England rugby star Danny Cipriani was said to be in line for a hefty six-figure sum to appear on I’m A Celebrity. But his reason for pulling out of the show is reportedly down to the breakdown of his marriage, as Mirror reports.

Danny and Victoria Rose tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021. However last week, he revealed to fans they had called it quits.

Danny has recently split from his wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘We have agreed to separate’

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, he wrote: “Victoria and I sat together this weekend and agreed to separate after four years of marriage. Whilst we’ve had some wonderful times together, we’ve also recognised we’re on different journeys and whilst this is sad news, it’s also a new chapter for us both to pursue our own happiness. I only wish the best for Victoria and her children.”

It was reported back in August that Danny, who has dated stars such as Kelly Brook and Katie Price, planned to appear on I’m A Celebrity. A source told Mail Online: “He will be the hunk of the line-up. And already there is talk of him and shower scenes amongst staff working on the programme.

“There is also huge anticipation that he will reveal secrets from his showbiz lifestyle. He has been linked to many women over the years, and his scandals are well documented too so there will be lots for him to share.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for comment.

Josie is one of many famous faces on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity odds reveal surprising contender

However, if the bookies are anything to go by, Danny is perhaps better off staying at home. That’s because Josie Gibson is the stand-out favourite to take home the jungle crown. However, it appears she may have competition from surprising quarters in Nigel Farage.

Josie and Nigel are but two of the competitors in the I’m A Celebrity line-up. It includes First Dates star Fred Sirieix, EastEnders’ Danielle Harold and Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. With the competition about to begin, online bookmakers have released their predictions.

One bookmakers said: “Josie is very popular on This Morning and has been singled out as the most likely winner. But Nigel Farage is certain to face some stomach-churning tasks. And is being well-backed to win some votes from I’m A Celeb viewers.”

