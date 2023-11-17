I’m A Celebrity star Nigel Farage proves divisive as Jason Manford, Lorraine Kelly and more say ‘it’s wrong’ for him to appear

This year’s I’m A Celebrity has yet to air, but controversial Nigel Farage is already proving to be quite the topic of conversation.

The politician has signed up to enter the jungle amid a reported £1.5 million deal with ITV… earning the broadcaster condemnation from shocked viewers.

Like Matt Hancock before him, Nigel’s inclusion in the jungle line-up is a contentious debate. And, with viewers calling for a boycott of this year’s show, a number of stars have chimed in to share their thoughts.

Lorraine doesn’t think Nigel’s jungle trip is a good idea (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Nigel Farage on I’m A Celebrity is ‘wrong’, says Lorraine Kelly

Speaking on her ITV show, TV presenter Lorraine Kelly shared her own thoughts on Nigel heading Down Under for the Ant and Dec-fronted show. “I personally think it is wrong,” she said. “I think it’s very bizarre.”

She went on to speculate that Nigel would rule himself out of most jungle trials due to pre-existing “health conditions”.

The comedian will be skipping this year’s show (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Jason Manford

Comedian Jason Manford had a particularly spicy take on Nigel’s latest gig. Jason plans to boycott this year’s show, as he did Matt Hancock before him. However, he did praise Nigel’s “lovely” and “charming” co-stars.

“Gutted to have to miss another series of Im a Celeb! Hancock last year & Farage this year, it’s a hard nope! Shame because there’s some lovely and charming other contestants going in,” Jason wrote on his Twitter (now X) account.

Gutted to have to miss another series of Im a Celeb! H**cock last year & F****e this year, it’s a hard nope! Shame cos there’s some lovely and charming other contestants going in. — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) November 14, 2023

This caused some backlash among his own followers, some of whom sniped back accusing him of “prejudice”. However, most were in Jason’s corner, with one fan writing: “Same, it’s one of my favourite shows, but I can’t give either Hancock or Farage headspace to try and redeem themselves.”

The journalist and author was left in a state of shock (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Bella Mackie

On her Instagram account, journalist Bella Mackie shared her shock at the news. “I sincerely hope people don’t watch I’m A Celebrity if he’s on it this year. For real. How is this entertainment?” said Bella, who is married to presenter Greg James.

In the same Instagram Story, she went on to list some of the vile things Nigel has said over the years – including his claims about Romanian people, and further comments that women are “worth less” to employers.

The outspoken comedian had some choice words for ITV (Credit: YouTube)

Kathy Burke

When news of Suella Braverman’s sacking as Home Secretary landed earlier this week, comedian and actress Kathy Burke tagged ITV into a comment on Twitter – referring to Nigel’s jungle vacation.

“Quick, @itv there’s another hate-baiting [bleep] available,” the national treasure joked.

If he wasn’t in it he probably wouldn’t be watching it… (Credit: ITV)

Fred Sirieix to clash with Nigel Farage on I’m A Celebrity?

Last week, comments that First Dates star and Nigel’s I’m A Celebrity campmate Fred Sirieix had made re-emerged, leading to rumours that a jungle feud may be on the cards.

In recently unearthed tweets, Fred referred to Nigel as “a coward” who likes “the sound of his own voice far too much”.

“Farage is a coward who likes money, attention. And the sound of his own voice far too much. Not a selfless idealistic revolutionary,” he wrote.

Are Nigel and Fred headed for a rumble in the jungle?

His GB News co-stars are backing Nigel (Credit: YouTube)

GB News’ Darren Grimes bucks the trend as he roots for Nigel

Somewhat predictably, Nigel’s fans at GB News were considerably more thrilled to see him in the jungle.

“Farage is reportedly in the jungle this year. This will be the first time I’ve watched #ImACeleb in years!” wrote right-wing political commentator Darren Grimes.

Will you be boycotting this year’s I’m A Celebrity?

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson and Nella Rose tackle new challenge in ‘huge series opener’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!