I’m A Celebrity: Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson and Nella Rose tackle new challenge in ‘huge series opener’

Nigel Farage is set to take part in a brand new challenge in the Australian outback alongside fellow I’m A Celebrity… campmates Josie Gibson and Nella Rose. Yep, it’s one that hasn’t been done before.

It marks the first time the show’s bosses have filmed away from the Gold Coast, where the camp is based. And, the scenes have already been filmed.

“Bigger and better than ever”

The challenge takes place 2,000 miles away, near the town of Alice Springs, which is near Uluru, or Ayers Rock. And Nigel, Josie and Nella will be trying to win time for their fellow celebrities taking part in challenges back in camp.

Nigel will begin the series in the Australian outback (Credit: ITV)

A source told The Sun: “It’s a huge series opener for Sunday, bigger and better than ever.

“A lot of thought went into who was best to pair with Nigel to create the best TV and bosses reckon they’re a magic trio.

“It’s the huge series opener and with the never seen before out-of-Queensland twist, it’s clear that ITV haven’t come to play this year. It truly is bigger and better than ever.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

The inclusion of ex-politician and current GB News host Nigel in I’m A Celebrity… this year has certainly proved controversial with viewers.

Over 3,500 complaints have been sent to Ant and Dec’s representatives via email. And Ant and Dec themselves have been criticised too. Meanwhile, campaign group Best of Britain has launched an initiative asking people to pledge not to watch the show this year.

Highest I’m A Celebrity fee ever

And it’s said that Nigel is being paid £1.5 million to take part in the show. This is comfortably the highest fee that’s ever been paid to a campmate. It dwarfs the £600,000 paid to Noel Edmonds in 2018.

Nigel is reportedly being paid £1.5 million for his I’m A Celebrity… appearance (Credit: Nigel Farage)

Nigel himself even poked fun at the reports. He posted a skit online in which he purports to answer a phone call from the show’s producers. In the skit, he says, “How much?! Good lord. Well, I’ll see you in the jungle.”

And he’s said that he’d like to “dispel some of the misconceptions” he thinks many people have about him due to his career in politics and Eurosceptic views.

He then said: “My crime was to stand against an establishment view. I was for many years the lone voice saying Europe wasn’t where we should be. So, I’ve been a little bit demonised.

“I am hoping those who hate me might hate me a little bit less afterwards. But it’s a gamble. And the idea that somehow the things I represent — mean-spirited, small-minded, nasty, the ‘little Englander’. All those accusations that have been flung at me over the years just aren’t true.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent brushes off past insults of the show: ‘Jokes – it’s what I do’