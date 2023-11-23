Strictly Christmas special: Tillie Amartey, Danny Cipriani and Keisha Buchanan sign up

The Strictly Christmas special line-up is complete, with three new celebrities confirmed to be taking part.

They will join Dan Snow, Sally Nugent, and Jamie Borthwick, who were announced to be involved yesterday (Wednesday, November 22).

Tillie is Bobby’s ex (Credit: BBC)

Tillie Amartey joins Strictly Christmas special

Today it was confirmed that CBBC and Channel 5 star Tillie Amartey will be taking part. As well as appearing on those channels, Tillie has featured on BBC One’s Moving On too. In January 2024, she will be joining the cast of Waterloo Road.

Tillie will be familiar to current Strictly star Bobby Brazier, as she’s his ex-girlfriend! They called time on their relationship in March 2022, however, Bobby has reportedly been trying to reignite their relationship in recent weeks.

Tillie will be dancing with Neil Jones.

“My family have been avid fans of Strictly since forever so no pressure! The nerves are real, but I am SUPER excited to bring some much-needed joy to the telly while I shimmy and sparkle my two left feet through the Christmas special!” she said.

Danny is swapping sport for Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Danny Cipriani dancing on Strictly Christmas special

Additionally, rugby pro Danny Cipriani is joining the show.

Danny is a former England international and most recently played for Premiership Rugby side Bath. He previously played for Gloucester, Sale Sharks, and Wasps in the Premiership and Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby.

He will be dancing with 2022 champion Jowita Przystal.

“I’ve always enjoyed the concept of Strictly Come Dancing, it wasn’t something I ever thought I’d do. After addressing my own ideas and beliefs, I am very much looking forward to expressing myself through dance with no limitations,” he said.

“Strictly brings joy to everyone’s living rooms, being a part of that for Christmas Day will be special,” he then added.

Sugababes star Keisha is dancing too! (Credit: BBC)

Keisha Buchanan hitting the ballroom

Rounding out the lineup is singer-songwriter Keisha Buchanan. Keisha is best known for being a founding member of the girl band the Sugababes.

The Sugababes recently sold out the O2 with their one-night-only show, and have recently released their new single When the Rain Comes.

They have also been crowned the Music Week Women in Music Awards 2023 ‘Inspirational Artist’ of the year.

“I am so excited to be taking part, and over Christmas too, my favourite time of the year! I am looking forward to learning some new moves and embracing the dancefloor!” she said.

She will be paired up with Gorka Marquez.

Read more: Strictly 2023 star Nigel Harman eliminated next due to show’s ‘rumba curse’, fans predict

The Strictly Christmas Special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.