Strictly Christmas special to feature Dan Snow, Sally Nugent, and Jamie Borthwick

The first three celebrities of the Strictly 2023 Christmas Special have been announced by the BBC today (Wednesday, November 22).

Broadcaster Dan Snow, BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent, and EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick are all confirmed to be taking part so far.

Dan is a history broadcaster (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Christmas Special 2023 cast announced

Six brand new celebrities are set to take to the ballroom floor, for a special edition of Strictly this Christmas.

The episode, which is likely to air on Christmas day, as is tradition, will see the celebs battle out to be crowned the Christmas Champion 2023.

So, let’s meet those dancing in this year’s festive edition of the show!

Viewers will know Dan Snow from his 15 years at the BBC. He has also presented history content on the History Channel and Discovery. In 2016, he founded History Hit, a digital history broadcaster and publisher.

Dan will be paired up with Nadiya Bychkova on the Christmas edition of the show.

“I am absolutely terrified about hitting the dance floor. But I love getting out of my comfort zone and I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance properly. So I thought it was now or never!” Dan said.

Sally Nugent is heading to the ballroom floor this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

BBC stars join Strictly Christmas Special 2023

Joining Dan on the show is BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent. She has also recently worked with former sports stars who have been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

She will be paired up with Graziano Di Prima on the show.

“I am thrilled and slightly terrified to be taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special,” she said.

I’m hoping the judges will be kind – and filled with Christmas spirit. And I hope everyone watching at home will enjoy a little bit of Strictly magic on Christmas night,” she then added.

Jamie is known to soap fans (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star to hit the ballroom floor

Additionally, EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick is joining Dan and Sally.

Jamie plays the role of Jay Brown on the soap – a role he has held since 2006. Jamie will be paired up with Nancy Xu on the show.

“I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. From Walford to a Waltz, I can’t wait to learn a new skill and put my dancing to the test. I’m hoping to spread Christmas cheer and have a good laugh with my professional dancer…get me on that dancefloor!” he said.

However, that’s not all! The remaining three celebs joining the Christmas special will then be announced tomorrow (Thursday, November 23).

The Strictly Christmas special airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

