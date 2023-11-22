Strictly news: 2021 star Rhys Stephenson announces engagement to fiancée Beth Johnson

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing have shared their congratulations at the news CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson has just got engaged.

Love was most certainly in the air as Rhys, who appeared on the BBC dance show in 2021, announced his happy news on Instagram.

He shared an adorable photograph with new fiancée Beth Johnson proudly showing off her dazzling engagement ring.

Rhys, 30, simply said: “She said yes!”

Rhys Stephenson pops the question

The couple had been enjoying a luxe holiday in the Cayman Islands before Rhys got down on one knee.

And soon enough, friends and fans alike were offering their own congratulations to Rhys and Beth, who works in TV design.

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly was among the first to react. She commented with a heart emoji and said: “Congratulations.”

Former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse cheered: “AAAAAAAAAHHHHH CONGRATULATIONS. WE LOVE TO SEE IT.”

Meanwhile, It Takes Two host Janette Manrara said: “Amazing news!”

Professional dancer Neil Jones also commented and said: “Omg congratulations.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis, who won the show with Giovanni Pernice the year Rhys was on, added: “CONGRATULATIONS!”

Rhys with dance partner Nancy on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly the best news!

Rhys has presented CBBC since 2016 and became a household name after his stint on the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

He was partnered with Nancy Xu. The pair made it through to the semi-final, narrowly missing out on a chance at the 2021 Glitterball and coming fourth on the hit BBC show.

Rhys and Beth have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight. However, he deliver a cheeky nod to Beth after a particularly steamy Argentine tango during his Strictly run.

Following their routine,Claudia Winkleman asked: “What did your girlfriend Beth say when you told her you were doing the Argentine tango?”

He came back with: “Beth said: ‘If I’m not jealous, you’re not doing it right!’ So, Beth I hope you’re both proud and jealous!”

