Bobby Brazier is all set to dance for his late mum Jade Goody on Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday.

He and partner Dianne Buswell will perform their Couples’ Choice on Saturday night’s show (November 25) to emotional Maxwell song This Woman’s Work.

Chatting to Fleur East on It Takes Two on Tuesday (November 21), Bobby revealed that he had chosen the heart-wrenching song for the deeply personal performance.

Bobby, who’s mum Jade died of cervical cancer when he was just five years old, explained: “I could speak for so long about this song. It’s the perfect song… the lyrics are just profound and really touch me at my core. It’s gorgeous. I’m going to have to work very hard this week to do it justice.”

Bobby will incorporate his beloved late mum in his next dance routine (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier on his Strictly dance for Jade: ‘There could be tears’

His dance partner Dianne revealed that their Couples’ Choice dance is a mix of contemporary and contemporary ballroom.

Bobby, 20, added: “The theme. Well, I’m a child, there’s me as a child and then I come out as me now and I’ve got Dianne who replicates a woman, I’d say my mother probably, and we go on this journey throughout.

It’s going to be lovely. There could be tears.

“I don’t know the whole dance yet to tell you the story completely but yeah, it’s emotional. It’s going to be lovely. There could be tears.”

Strictly pro Dianne admitted that she’d been overcome with emotion during rehearsals.

She said: “In the first 10 seconds I actually couldn’t look at Bobby in the eye because it made me well up.”

Jade died in 2009 aged 27 (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans react to Jade tribute

Strictly fans were so moved by the news that they took to social media in their droves to show support.

One said on X: “Bobby being a child and Dianne channelling Bobby’s mum, Jade Goody. This one is going to be very emotional.”

Another added: “The last time I got emotional for a Couples’ Choice was when I watched Rose and Giovanni’s one from 2021 which was also contemporary. I have a feeling it’ll be the same with Bobby on Saturday.”

While one viewer said: “After hearing the details of Bobby’s upcoming dance on Saturday I can imagine there will not be a dry eye anywhere after it.”

Meanwhile last week, Shirley Ballas loved Bobby and Dianne’s routine so much that she said: “You’re a star young man, well done.”

Strictly is on Saturday (November 25) at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read more: Bobby and Dianne ‘feeling the pressure’ of ‘slipping behind’ amid dance-off shock, body language expert claims.

Will you be watching Bobby’s emotional tribute? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.