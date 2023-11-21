Strictly 2023: Bobby and Dianne ‘feeling the pressure’ of ‘slipping behind’ amid dance-off shock, body language expert claims

Strictly stars Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell landed in the bottom two for the first time in the 2023 series over the weekend. Now one expert has shared their fears that this coming week could be “make or break” for the pair.

The professional dancer, 34, and her celebrity partner Bobby faced the dreaded dance-off against Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington during the Blackpool special. As the duo were saved by the judges, Dianne burst into sobs during the results show.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has shared his fears for Bobby and Dianne (Credit: BBC)

‘This week has been very telling’

While the Australian dancer has been having a tough time lately, a fresh new blow from body expert Darren Stanton suggests the couple are “feeling the pressure”.

Talking to Betfair Casino, Darren analysed how strong the Strictly Come Dancing performances were. He noted that Bobby and Dianne didn’t seem as strong as before. He explained: “Bobby and Dianne slipped behind this week. They’re definitely feeling the pressure.”

He also noted that going forward Bobby could take a lot of risks, but being in the bottom two was definitely a shock for both of them.

“This week has been very telling for a lot of the couples and could make or break for them going forward. Bobby often pulls off some amazing moves and takes a lot of risks in his routines. It will have been a shock for him to be in a bad position this week – including being in the dance-off.”

He added: “He displayed a lot of disappointment in his eyes and body language when engaging with Dianne. They knew they didn’t perform to their full potential. But they were definitely relieved to be saved by the judges.”

Darren noted Dianne’s tears were genuine

“When Dianne was crying, it was genuine. She was very overcome with emotion. It’s clear she was overwhelmed and needed support from Bobby,” Darren added.

Elsewhere, Darren said that Angela tried to hide being upset while Kai was disappointed about being eliminated. “Reaching Blackpool was very important for Angela. It was a great accomplishment for her and Kai,” he noted.

Although, Angela and Kai had a very “strong dynamic”, he said: “When she was told she was leaving, she was absolutely gutted. She was masking a lot of upset and she didn’t want to let anyone down. But it was clear she was feeling disappointed as she was trying her best to hold back the tears.”

