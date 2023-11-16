Dianne Buswell confirms dad’s cancer diagnosis as Strictly co-stars rally round

Strictly Come Dancing fans have rushed to support Dianne Buswell after she shared an emotional update on her dad’s health.

The Aussie dancer revealed last month that she’d received some news about her dad – who lives in Australia – having a health scare. Dianne, who is partnered with Bobby Brazier on this year’s series, didn’t divulge much about his illness.

However, the Strictly star has since told fans her dad is now undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Dianne is paired with Bobby on the show (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Dianne shares emotional update on dad

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday (November 16) Dianne wished her dad well as he started his first round of chemotherapy treatment.

Alongside of photo of her dad in bed waving to the camera, Dianne wrote in the caption: “I’m so proud of you dad [red heart emoji]. First round of chemotherapy today! I wish I could be there to hold your hand and support you in person but I do know that I’m making you so proud over here in my concert every week!

“The Australian nurses and [doctors] are now very aware of strictly come dancing as my dad won’t stop talking about it. You can do this daddy xxx. Go mark @mark.3802 @rinabuswell.”

Strictly co-stars rally round Dianne

Fans were quick to send their support to Dianne. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “Thinking of you all & sending so much love! be strong Mark… you are amazing!!!!.” Someone else added: “You’ve got this Mark, sending you well wishes and strength x.”

While a third wrote: “Sending your dad and you and all the family all my love prayers and healing wishes right now. You guys are such a strong unit and it is so powerful and special to see.”

Dianne’s Strictly co-stars also sent her their well wishes. Katya Jones wrote: “You can do this Mark!” While Ellie Simmonds, who appeared on the show last year, penned: “Sending so much loveeee Di.”

Dianne was supported by her co-stars (Credit: BBC)

Dianne on Strictly

Last month, she was reduced to tears on Strictly when Bobby called her his “rock” during his time on the show. She explained that she’d been feeling emotional due to her dad’s health scare.

In a YouTube video, she revealed: “I thought I would be very upfront and honest with you all. Last week, I got some news about my dad’s health and I won’t go into detail, but obviously, that affected me.

“Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing so I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that,” she continued.

