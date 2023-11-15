Giovanni Pernice’s message about Strictly return after Amanda Abbington snub

Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice has given a three-word message to one of his co-stars following a final snub by his dance partner Amanda Abbington.

His time competing on Strictly came to a premature halt when Amanda quit the show suddenly last month. The actress apparently left due to “personal reasons”, after she missed a live show for medical reasons.

Amanda left the show last month amid feud rumours with Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni returned for the Remembrance dance last weekend

It came as a surprise, as the pair were among the favourites to win. But Giovanni has since returned to the show to dance alongside his fellow pros.

However, his partner’s departure sparked rumours of a feud between the two, particularly after Amanda did not deign to mention him in her statement.

Gio appeared on Sunday’s (November 12) show for the group performance to mark Remembrance Day. For the dance, he was paired with Nadiya Bychkova. And before the episode aired, Nadiya shared a series of photos with Gio on Instagram.

She wrote: “It’s becoming a tradition to dance the Remembrance Group Routine @bbcstrictly with @giovannipernice. Always special.”

To this, Gio replied, simply: “Always super special!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiya Bychkova (@nadiyabychkova)

Will Amanda snub Strictly final too?

The Italian dancer’s message comes after reports that Amanda is set to snub the Strictly final. It was hoped that she’d come back despite her departure, as all contestants usually reunite for a final dance.

However, a source told The Mirror that Amanda wouldn’t be returning. They said: “There have understandably been lots of questions asked about Amanda’s sudden departure. That has been difficult – especially for Giovanni, who has been upset about people seeing it as a reflection on him.

“[Producers] wanted to position her as still very much part of the Strictly family, but Amanda’s response to the invitation was she’d not be back. It’s a shame, because her exit has been a sour note to the series this year.”

While Amanda didn’t mention Gio in her leaving statement, Gio did have some kind words for his dance partner after she confirmed her departure.

He wrote, alongside a snap of himself and Amanda together backstage during Movie Week: “Amanda, I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

Read more: Strictly final ‘snub’, ‘row’ with Gio and ‘outing’ Vito romance: Everything Amanda Abbington has said and done since show exit