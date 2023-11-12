Strictly final ‘snub’, ‘row’ with Gio and ‘outing’ Vito romance: Everything Amanda Abbington has said and done since show exit

Actress Amanda Abbington has reportedly ‘snubbed’ a return to Strictly Come Dancing for the final episode of the 2023 show. This follows a tumultuous few weeks for the star, who abruptly quit the competition last month.

With rumours of a feud between herself and pro dance partner Giovanni Pernice, many wondered whether there might be more to Amanda’s exit than met the eye. She, meanwhile, cited “health reasons” for her sudden departure.

After a break from social media, Amanda has since returned and she seems to have had quite the tea to spill…

Amanda has apparently confirmed she won’t be back for the finale (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington ‘snubs’ Strictly finale

While BBC bosses reportedly hoped that Amanda would be able to join the cast in the series finale, Amanda is said to have turned down their invite. This comes amid rumours that she clashed with partner Giovanni.

It’s a shame, because her exit has been a sour note to the series this year.

A source alleged to The Mirror: “There have understandably been lots of questions asked about Amanda’s sudden departure. That has been difficult – especially for Giovanni, who has been upset about people seeing it as a reflection on him. Though they clashed at times, he genuinely wishes her all the best.”

The source continued, addressing Amanda’s place in the finale: “They wanted to position her as very much part of the Strictly family, but Amanda’s response to the invitation was she’d not be back. It’s a shame, because her exit has been a sour note to the series this year.”

Amanda appeared to confirm rumours of a romance between Ellie and Vito (Credit: BBC)

Amanda ‘outs’ Strictly couple Ellie and Vito

Last week, Amanda appeared to confirm rumours of a romance between Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and dancer Vito Coppola. With the pair doing well in the competition, many have wondered whether their chemistry extends beyond the ballroom.

After last weekend’s dance, Ellie posted a snapshot of herself and Vito on the dancefloor, writing: “Thank you, thank you, thank you. What a magical night, we are so grateful for all of your support and we’re soooo happy to be through to another week on that Strictly dancefloor.”

In the comments beneath Ellie’s post, Amanda appeared to confirm their romance, writing: “Stunning. So proud of the both of you. You are the most beautiful couple!” with lots of red heart emojis.

While Ellie did not respond, Vito did give it a like.

Amanda also threw her support behind Angela Rippon in the competition, liking one of Kai Widdrington’s posts.

Amanda talks of tragic loss following death of Friends star Matthew Perry

Then, last month, Amanda paid a heartfelt tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry, following his tragic death in October.

Posting on her own Instagram account, Amanda wrote: “I read his book from cover to cover. We can never, ever know what people are really, truly going through.”

She continued: “Humans are so clever at hiding what is actually going on. Walking through life masking so much pain and sadness with a smile and a joke. I remember watching Matthew Perry and falling in love with his beautiful ability to make people laugh so effortlessly,”

‘Be kind,’ says Strictly star, following her exit from the show

This all followed Amanda’s Strictly departure, which she explained in another Instagram post. Sharing a picture of retired dancing shoes, Amanda explained her situation, and beseeched viewers to “be kind”.

“It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue,” Amanda wrote.

“It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

“I want to thank the incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them,” she continued.

Amanda finished: “I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further. Thank you to everyone who voted and who sent wonderful messages and inspiring support. You are all amazing. Truly. Thank you.”

The star has also shared pictures of two of her three dogs on Instagram, appearing to suggest some home renovations, with the pup splattered with paint.

She’s also announced a Christmas charity drive. She’ll raise money for the Women & Children’s Refuge Houses with her pal Dame Sue Vincent.

