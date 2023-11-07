Strictly 2023 star Amanda Abbington lets slip Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are dating with ‘beautiful couple’ comment?

Has Strictly 2023 star Amanda Abbington accidentally revealed that Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are dating? They certainly have chemistry on the dance floor, but has it extended further than that?

As the weeks have continued, the pair have become frontrunners for this year’s Strictly Glitterball Trophy. On Saturday (November 4), they received a score of 39 after performing an American smooth to Robbie Williams’ Ain’t That A Kick In The Head.

They received a 10 from judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, while Craig Revel Horwood gave them a nine.

Ellie and Vito have great chemistry (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023: Are Ellie and Vito more than friends?

Following a successful weekend, Ellie took to Instagram on Sunday night (October 5) to share some thoughts.

Attaching a snapshot of herself and Vito on the dancefloor, the former Corrie actor wrote: “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

She continued: “What a magical night, we are so grateful for all of your support and we’re soooo happy to be through to another week on that Strictly dancefloor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Leach (@ellielouiseleach)

‘You are the most beautiful couple’

Racking up more than 35,000 likes, many of Ellie’s followers took to the comments section to congratulate the pair for making it to another week. However, former contestant Amanda might have let slip that Ellie and Vito are dating.

She wrote: “Stunning. So proud of the both of you. You are the most beautiful couple!” with lots of red heart emoji.

While Ellie didn’t interact with the comment, Vito, on the other hand, did give it a like.

So does that mean they are together, or are they just a ‘couple’ paired together as dancer partners? ED! has gone to reps for comment.

Read more: Ellie Leach declares her ‘love’ for Vito Coppola as fans gush over ‘adorable’ couple’s friendship

Do you love Ellie and Vito? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.