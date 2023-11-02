The latest Strictly news has seen Ellie Leach declare her love for professional dance partner Vito Coppola following a wholesome Instagram upload from the pro dancer.

The pair are taking Strictly by storm and even received 10s from judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas last Saturday (October 28) for their salsa.

Ellie and Vito are taking the Strictly dancefloor by storm (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Vito so ‘grateful’ for the public’s support

In a heartfelt Instagram video shared yesterday (October 1), Vito expressed how “grateful” he was for all the support he and Ellie have received.

The dancer explained he moved from his native Italy to the UK last year and that the love from everyone has made him feel “less alone”.

“Just THANK YOU,” Vito wrote in a lengthy caption. “Sorry for repeating the same thing more times but this is the only way I have to show you all my gratitude and how thankful I am. One year ago when I moved here to the UK I couldn’t imagine that I would feel so loved.”

Referring to Ellie by her nickname “Lulu”, Vito stated he was “so proud” of the former Corrie actor. “You know how much I believe in you so just keep going and keep working hard as you are already doing every day. You are doing great baby,” he continued.

Vito added: “Have a good rest tonight and make sure you eat properly. See you tomorrow for another beautiful day together.”

Ellie reacts passionately

Following Vito’s adorable post, Ellie immediately reacted, writing: “Love you love you love you,” with multiple red heart emoji.

She wasn’t the only one who responded to the post, however, as many of Vito’s friends also took to the comments section.

“QT xxx,” West End actor Layton Williams wrote. “Love this brother,” Adam Thomas added.

“Adorable couple,” said another follower. “Honestly love the partnership you and Ellie have, your warmth and dedication speaks volumes,” said another. “You’re so cute,” another said.

