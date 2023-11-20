Strictly: Dianne Buswell sobs during results show after landing in dance-off, causing concern among viewers

Strictly fans wanted to give Dianne Buswell a “hug” after she sobbed on Sunday night’s results show (November 19).

During the iconic Blackpool week, Dianne, 34, and celebrity dance partner Bobby Brazier found themselves in the dance-off against Angela Rippon, 75, and Kai Widdrington.

While they performed their American smooth to Tea For Two by Ella Fitzgerald, Bobby and Dianne performed Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go by Wham!.

Despite both couples dancing beautifully, the judges unanimously decided to save Bobby and Dianne. This meant Angela and Kai left the competition. However, as the judges gave their feedback, Dianne broke down in tears.

Strictly pro Dianne thanked everyone for their support

Shortly after the cameras stopped rolling, Dianne expressed how she felt to be saved by the judges. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Dianne said she was “extremely grateful” to be saved.

“Extremely grateful for another chance to dance and to show you what this amazing boy can do. I don’t take any day or dance for granted I want to thank everybody who took the time to vote for Bobby and we appreciate it more than you know,” she penned.

“Despite a dance-off, that was Bobby’s highest score and he is improving week on week. He started this thing with zero experience so what he has achieved is pretty incredible,” she continued.

She even hinted that they had a “pretty special” dance planned next weekend. “We have something pretty special for you all this week coming up.”

Fans concerned

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter and expressed their emotions. One write: “CAN SOMEONE PLEASE HUG DIANNE FOR ME #Strictly!”

Another added: “Hope Dianne is alright she looked like she was in bits #Strictly.” “Dianne aww, bless her!” commented a third.

“Dianne another pure soul, her dad currently undergoing chemotherapy, her best friend also battling the awful c word. It really can’t be easy for her too. Go and smash it next week you two, always get my votes,” said another. “Her dad’s having chemo and was supposed to be here watching her. No wonder she’s emotional. We’ve got you Dianne,” said another.

Elsewhere, fans were livid after Bobby and Dianne got into the bottom two. One fan raged: “How on EARTH he was in the dance-off is beyond me. One of the best of the night!!!!!” Another agreed: “I’m fuming about who was in the dance-off when he was way better than others.”

