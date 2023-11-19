Strictly results: Angela Rippon eliminated after dance-off with Bobby Brazier

The Strictly results for Blackpool week have been announced and Angela Rippon has been sent home. She was in the dance off against EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

Angela was the eighth celebrity to be eliminated after falling to the bottom of the leaderboard. She had danced an American Smooth at the iconic Tower Ballroom.

Dianne and Bobby in the dance off was a shock (Credit: BBC)

Dance off shock in Strictly

The bottom two came as something of a shock as Bobby had performed well on Saturday night. His jive to Wake Me Up Before You Go Go by Wham! had scored 35 points. However it left him in the middle of the leaderboard which is often seen as the ‘danger zone’.

Meanwhile, Angela’s American Smooth to Tea For Two by Ella Fitzgerald had earned her 28 points.

Both celebs and their pro partners – Kai Widdrington and Dianne Buswell – performed their routines again before the judges voted.

Kai and Angela had performed an American Smooth (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Angela Rippon goes home

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Bobby and Dianne. He explained there was a “standout performance for me that I can’t ignore and the couple that I would like to save are Bobby and Dianne.”

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Bobby and Dianne. But she argued both couples had “danced so beautifully” in the dance off.

Next up Anton Du Beke went with Bobby and Dianne as well, meaning they were through.

Anton said: “Well again, I thought it was a marvellous dance off. Both couples danced very, very well. I thought Bobby and Dianne danced excellently again. I thought that Angela and Kai’s dance was beautiful and Angela even thanked one of the other dancers for lifting her and putting her down so gracefully which I thought was absolutely beautiful. For me the couple I would like to save are Bobby and Dianne.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas also said she would have decided to save Bobby and Dianne, so it was a clean sweep.

Angela had nothing but praise for Kai (Credit: BBC)

Angela’s goodbye

Angela spoke fondly of her time on the show as she bid farewell.

“I have to tell you that the last nine weeks have probably been the most terrifying, the most fantastic, the most glorious, the most joyful that I have spent for a very long time in my profession.

“I have had the time of my life, people keep making reference to the fact that I presented Come Dancing, but that was 40 years ago, that was a different time! He [Kai] wasn’t even born then! But actually being this side of the competition, this side of the programme has been really an eye opener for me in so many different ways. Everybody talks about the team and all the pros – everyone who has danced – there is a real team spirit in this programme unlike anything I’ve come across anywhere else in any of the many programmes I’ve done. It’s absolutely fabulous. They support us, they encourage us all the time – it’s absolutely wonderful. But the person who really has to get the most credit is this gentleman here [to Kai].”

She then continued: “He’s [Kai] an old soul on young shoulders. He’s 28 and I’m 79, there’s a 51 year difference in our ages. He has looked after me so brilliantly. He’s a wonderful dancer, a great choreographer, but he’s a terrific teacher… and he has the patience of a saint! All I can say is that you’ve [to Kai] got me here so don’t you dare cry! He and his partner, Nadiya, are in every sense of the word beautiful people and I am so pleased to have you in my life.”

Kai pays tribute

Kai was equally full of praise for Angela: “Since week one when I met this amazing woman… Like Angela just said, there’s a 50 year age gap between us, but we’re like mates!

He added: “I’m so proud of you and you should be proud of yourself. It’s been my absolute honour and pleasure to dance with you especially in this beautiful ballroom.”

Bobby’s jive seriously impressed fans (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to the Strictly results

Those watching at home were relieved that Bobby had been saved, although “horrified” he was there in the first place.

“I’m horrified at who was in the dance off! Right result IMHO but he should never have been there in the first place,” shared one.

Another agreed: “The correct result but I’m very shocked about Bobby being the bottom two. His Jive was brilliant. Although it looks like the judges underscoring him is starting to have an affect on his place in the competition.”

Someone else said: “The correct result! Angela needed to go home now. As for Bobby I’m shocked! He deserved 10s tonight. It just goes to show that the judges ain’t scoring fairly and this is now effecting the overall results.”

“Right couple went home. But Bobby in the dance off? What a joke. His dance was fantastic,” raged one more.

Relief over Angela exit

Others were just pleased Angela has finally gone.

“About time. she should’ve gone weeks ago. They wanted to keep her for Blackpool, like we all predicted. Krishnan should still be there,” said one.

Another added: “Right couple went. Should have gone a couple of weeks ago but I guess they got their Blackpool moment.”

“About time, I like Angela but no progress made on just waltzing around and lifting her leg. She should have gone weeks ago. So just to keep her in for Blackpool other more worthy dancers were eliminated. Just not fair,” said a final commenter.

Read more: Strictly fans hit out at judges over treatment of Nigel Harman

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday November 25 at 7.30pm, with the results show on Sunday November 26 at 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Did the right person go? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.