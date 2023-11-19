Strictly spoiler leaks again and fans aren’t happy

Yet again, this week’s Strictly Come Dancing results have leaked online and it seems viewers are NOT happy with who was in the bottom two.

Last night (November 18) it was finally time for the show’s much-anticipated annual Blackpool extravaganza. And it certainly did not disappoint, with 10s galore for Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Angela Scanlon at the iconic Tower Ballroom.

Elsewhere, Bobby Brazier and Annabel Croft shared the middle of the leaderboard, with the judges applauding Annabel as the “most improved” contestant. Sadly, a routine littered with mistakes left Nigel Harman at second bottom while Angela Rippon took the bottom spot.

However it seems tonight’s (November 19) results show might be less of a hit with viewers…

Strictly fans rage over bottom two

After the identities of this week’s dance off victims were leaked, many viewers expressed shock and anger on social media.

“I’m horrified at who was in the dance off!” One person tweeted.

“Shocked by that, thought [they were] really popular!” Another person agreed, along with a gasping emoji.

I’m horrified at who was in the dance off

“How on EARTH [they were] in the dance off is beyond me. One of the best of the night!!!!!” Somebody else said.

A fourth commented: “I’m absolutely fuming at who was in the dance off.”

However there were a few fans who seemed to agree with the result.

“At last. Now the competition really starts.” One person said.

“So happy with that…Also pretty happy with the other couple in the DO…” A second tweeted.

Somebody else teased: “The first time there’s been high level drama in the dance off this year!”

Tune in tonight (November 19) to see what happens. The Strictly Come Dancing results will air on BBC One at 7.20pm.

