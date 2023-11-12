Strictly judges fuel viewers’ claims they want Angela Rippon to make it to Blackpool as they forgive ‘little slip’ in routine

The Strictly Come Dancing judging team fuelled accusations of a ‘fix’ in their scoring of star Angela Rippon last night (November 11).

With the race on for the all-important Blackpool week, many viewers wondered whether the veteran broadcaster was receiving preferential treatment so she may make it to Blackpool with the others.

Performing the paso doble to Hung Up by Madonna with partner Kai Widdrington, Angela, 79 impressed the judges – in spite of a minor slip-up during the routine.

Angela impressed the judges last night… but was the scoring deserved? (Credit: BBC)

‘This pasa doble is going to Blackpool,’ gush Strictly judges of Angela Rippon

As the judges gave their thoughts, it was clear that they had been impressed by Angela and Kai’s performance.

“This is a paso doble and this paso doble is going to Blackpool, ladies and gentlemen,” gushed judge Motsi Mabuse.

Lead judge Shirley Ballas highlighted the “slip” in Angela’s routine, but then reassured her that “it didn’t matter”.

“You had a little slip over there but it doesn’t matter you know why? Because you collected your core, I saw it in your face; you pulled it up and thought I’m not giving into this move and you didn’t,” enthused Shirley.

Angela and Kai scored an impressive 32 points for their routine, with eight points from each of the judges, in spite of Shirley’s earlier comments.

The high scores did little to quash rumours that Angela is being over-scored by the judges – who fans think want to see her reach Blackpool at any cost.

Angela and Kai scored highly, in spite of her mistake (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans claim ‘fix’ following judges’ scoring

As the points were revealed, Strictly fans shared their fury on Twitter (now X). Some suggested that the judges had a vested interest in keeping Angela in the competition. Many highlighted Shirley’s oversight and Motsi’s comment about Blackpool as being particularly telling.

“Alright, I’m going to say it. I think they’re over marking/saving Angela Rippon because the production team have plans for her to do a big nostalgia piece about Come Dancing in the Blackpool show,” wrote one fan.

“Just bringing this back after last night where Shirley said: ‘You slipped up but it doesn’t matter’ to Angela. Despite telling other people in previous weeks that she can’t ignore/overlook mistakes,” said another. This was in reference to last week’s show, in which judges overlooked another mistake.

“Did Shirley actually say ‘you slipped up but it doesn’t matter’ to Angela? Yet they sent home Adam [Thomas] for a mistake?” asked a third.

“BLATANT FIX! If ANYONE ELSE slipped they would’ve been wrecked and given fives! Angela’s had NO fast dances and the leg extension can [bleep] OFF now!” another wrote.

With the judges already under fire for their scoring this week, this marks another scandal in the eyes of Strictly fans. But do you think Angela is being unfairly favoured?

Last week, a BBC source told ED!: “All of the judges are hugely experienced individuals who judge on dance and dance alone in the main show and in the dance-offs. Any conspiracy theories suggesting otherwise are simply untrue.”

The Strictly results show is on tonight (November 12) at 7.20pm on BBC One.

Read more: Bobby Brazier’s Strictly confession ‘the person I share a bed with’ confirms romance rekindled?

So what do you think Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.