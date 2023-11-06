Strictly fans are convinced they’ve “worked out” the “real reason” Angela Rippon was saved last night (Sunday, November 5).

Angela faced Adam Thomas in the dance-off last night, however, the judges opted to save Angela over the Waterloo Road star.

Adam and Angela were in the dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Angela Rippon in Strictly dance-off

Saturday (November 4) saw Angela and her dance partner, Kai Widdrington, perform a waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole. They picked up 28 points from the judges.

However, on Sunday, they found themselves in the dance-off alongside Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk.

Luckily for Angela, the judges opted to save her and Kai, meaning Adam became the sixth celebrity to leave the show.

“I came here to learn how to dance and I’ve learned so much more about myself,” Adam said. “The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it’s out of this world I have to thank all these guys up here. What a bunch to be on this journey with, I’m just very, very lucky! I know my kids are at home now probably crying, it’s okay – Daddy’s okay!

“I just wanted to teach my kids that it’s not just about winning or losing, it’s about taking part and doing your best,” he then added.

Fans have slammed the decision to save Angela (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans work out ‘real reason’ Angela Rippon is still in the competition

However, some fans were not happy with the decision to save Angela over Adam. Many accused the judges of saving Angela to ensure she will be dancing in Blackpool.

“What a joke! Yes, Angela is good ‘for her age’ but come on!! How the hell was her performance better than Adam’s? And all 4 judges giving it to her? NOWAY!! Totally agree with others on here they need to get her to Blackpool! Total farce!” one Strictly viewer fumed.

“Blackpool is still two weeks away so another couple will get voted off against Angela in the dance off next week too,” another predicted.

“They just want Angela to get to Blackpool cos that was a fix,” a third tweeted. “I believe in the they want Angela to get to Blackpool theory,” another said.

In a statement to ED, a Strictly source said: “All of the judges are hugely experienced individuals who judge on dance and dance alone in the main show and in the dance offs. Any conspiracy theories suggesting otherwise are simply untrue”.

Neil’s reaction had fans in hysterics (Credit: BBC)

Neil Jones’ reaction to Angela’s scoring has fans in hysterics

On Saturday, Neil Jones seemed pretty shocked by Angela Rippon’s scoring on the show.

Angela received a score of six from Shirley Ballas – and it’s safe to say that Neil wasn’t too impressed.

The dancer could be seen looking gobsmacked at the score – and viewers were quick to notice.

“Neil’s face behind Angela,” one fan tweeted. “Neil being outraged over Angela and Kai’s score,” another wrote.

“Loved Neil’s reactions to Angela & Kai’s scores,” a third said.

Strictly continues on Saturday, November 11 at 6.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

