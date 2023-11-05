The sixth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has been confirmed following tonight’s dance-off between Adam Thomas and Angela Rippon (Sunday, November 5)

But which star has survived to see another week – and the opportunity to dance into week eight?

Sixth celebrity to leave Strictly confirmed

Tonight’s show saw Adam Thomas and Angela Rippon go up against each other in the dance-off.

Angela and Kai performed their Waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole. Meanwhile, Adam and Luba performed Rumba to Dancing On My Own by Callum Scott.

The judges unanimously opted to save Angela and Kai over Adam and Luba. This means that Adam became the sixth celebrity to leave the competition.

“This is the closest dance-off we’ve had in the series so far,” Anton Du Beke remarked.

Adam was voted off (Credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas leaves Strictly

Speaking about his time on the show, Adam revealed he was surprised he made it past week two.

“Seven incredible weeks, what a journey it’s been. I honestly thought I was leaving in week two and the fact that I’ve got this far I’m so proud of myself, I’ve had an amazing time from start to finish,” the I’m A Celebrity star said.

“I came here to learn how to dance and I’ve learned so much more about myself,” he then continued.

“The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it’s out of this world I have to thank all these guys up here. What a bunch to be on this journey with, I’m just very, very lucky! I know my kids are at home now probably crying, it’s okay – Daddy’s okay!” he then said.

Adam then continued: “I just wanted to teach my kids that it’s not just about winning or losing, it’s about taking part and doing your best. [To Luba] I just want to say thank you to this one and I’m sorry, I wanted to get us to Blackpool!”

Adam and Luba are out (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Adam Thomas leaving Strictly

“Don’t be sorry, you are incredible, I had the best season. Just to get to know you, your family and kids, it’s been much more than just a dance show. You’re the winner of my heart forever and it’s better than a trophy,” Luba said.

Fans were gutted by the result. “Gutted loved Adam,” one fan tweeted.

“WHAAAAT? Although, looking at the dance he was given, I had a feeling he was this weeks sacrificial lamb,” another said.

“Adam should have stayed!” a third wrote. “I’m sad for Luba, she waited so long for a celeb partner it would have been nice for her to stay in longer,” another said.

Strictly continues on Saturday (November 11) at 6.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

