Strictly fans ‘gutted’ as dance-off results leak ahead of tonight’s show

Strictly 2023 fans were furious as the results of tonight’s show leaked online, hours before the show aired.

Many took to Twitter to complain about the result – with some even saying they’d been left “gutted” by it.

Strictly 2023 week 7 result leaks

Hours ahead of tonight’s Strictly, the result of week 7’s dance-off leaked online.

We won’t be leaking the result here, however, it’s safe to say that fans were not happy with it! Taking to Twitter, many complained that the wrong person has been sent home.

“WHAAAAT?” one fan exclaimed. “For the first time this series, this is not the right decision imo,” another said.

“Sorry, wrong decision completely. The person they’ve sent home had a lot of potential to keep getting better, and their scores have been consistently climbing since week 1. The one they kept is great but not getting any better,” a third wrote.

“Gutted,” another tweeted. “Huh, that’s an interesting result. Good indication that the public support isn’t as high as I thought for one of them,” a fifth said.

Bobby and Dianne looked like they kissed (Credit: BBC)

Bobby and Dianne kiss on Strictly 2023?

In other Strictly-related news, Bobby and Dianne got viewers talking thanks to their steamy performance last night.

The dancing duo performed an Argentine tango to the tune of Awolnation’s Sail. They racked up 30 points from the judges.

However, it wasn’t their score that got the viewers talking, it was what happened at the end of the dance.

As the dance ended, it seemed to viewers as though Bobby had moved in to kiss his Strictly co-star. Viewers were stunned.

“I thought Bobby was going to kiss Dianne at the end there. Thought the dance was fab though!” one fan tweeted. “Did Bobby try to kiss Dianne and she pulled away?” another asked.

“It really looked like Bobby was going to kiss Dianne there at the end of that dance,” a third said.

Dianne isn’t happy with the romance rumours (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Dianne ‘hit hard’ by Bobby romance rumours

However, it’s since been reported that Dianne is unhappy with the romance rumours surrounding herself and Bobby.

“The cruel remarks she has read about her relationship with Bobby – who has been really supportive – have hit her hard,” a source told The Mirror.

“Her and Joe [Sugg] are still very much together and he has also been very supportive and made it clear publicly that he has her back,” they then added.

Joe and Dianne have been together since competing on Strictly together since 2018.

Strictly continues tonight (Sunday, November 5) at 7.15 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

