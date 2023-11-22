Strictly fans think Nigel Harman could be next to leave the 2023 series and it’s all thanks to the dance he’ll be performing on Saturday night (November 25).

Actor Nigel and his dance partner Katya Jones are doing a rumba to Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

But many have pointed out that the tricky dance doesn’t have a great track record for Strictly stars.

Nigel and Katya were in good spirits on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023: Nigel to perform ‘cursed dance’

Adam Thomas has already been booted off this year’s show after his rumba with dance partner Luba Mushtuk failed to impress the judges.

And now fans have taken to X to express their concerns for the former EastEnders star. One said: “Nigel is doing the cursed dance so I think he will be out.”

Another agreed: “I had a similar thought re Nigel but really don’t want to see him go.” A third commented: “Deliberately giving Nigel the rumba this week smacks of producers trying to push him out.”

Their quickstep in Blackpool failed to impress judges (Credit: BBC)

A rumba to impress?

However, some viewers feel that this difficult dance may actually be Nigel’s time to shine.

One said: “They may have given Nigel the hardest dance trying to get him voted out, but I actually think he will do really well this week and will surprise everyone.”

Nigel could certainly do with a successful week after his quickstep failed to impress judges in Blackpool. Nigel was later seen reportedly storming off set.

He and Katya were left second bottom of the leaderboard with only Angela Rippon below them.

Strictly airs on Saturday night (November 25) at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Read more: Nigel Harman left Brendan Cole ‘yelling at the TV’ after his ‘average’ quickstep.

Do you think Nigel and Katya will survive the so-called rumba ‘curse’? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say.