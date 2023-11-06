Strictly star Adam Thomas had fans reaching for the tissues over his heartfelt message to his kids following his shock exit.

The soap star, along with partner Luba Mushtuk, ended up in the bottom two with Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington on Sunday night (November 5). But it was Adam and Luba who became the latest couple to get the boot from the glitzy BBC One show.

And it’s fair to say that dad-of-two Adam left viewers rather emotional during his exit interview.

Adam and Luba were eliminated from the show (Credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas leaves Strictly 2033

Despite putting on a good performance in the dance-off, sadly it wasn’t enough for Adam and Luba. Angela and Kai performed their waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole. Meanwhile, Adam and Luba performed a rhumba to Dancing On My Own by Callum Scott.

The judges unanimously opted to save Angela and Kai over Adam and Luba. This means that Adam became the sixth celebrity to leave the competition.

After finding out they were getting the boot, the pair headed over to co-host Tess Daly. Gushing about his experience, Adam said: “Seven weeks, wow what a journey. I thought I would be leaving in week two so I’m proud of myself. I’ve had an amazing time from start to finish.”

Adam issued a heartfelt message to his kids (Credit: BBC)

Adam’s message to children

The Emmerdale star went on: “I came here to learn how to dance but I’ve learnt so much more about myself. I have so much more confidence and self-belief, it’s out of this world.”

He then issued a heartbreaking statement about his two kids, Teddy, nine, and Elsie, five. Turning to the camera, he added: “I know my kids are crying at home but Daddy is okay. I wanted to teach my kids it’s not about losing, it’s about taking part.”

Fans ‘sobbing’ over Strictly star Adam

Strictly fans were left emotional over Adam’s comment to his beloved children. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “ADAM MENTIONING HIS FAMILY AND WANTING TO GET LUBA TO BLACKPOOL. I’M SOBBING.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else added: “What a lovely man Adam is, saying it’s the taking part. You have done well and your children will be proud of you.”

A third chimed in and penned: “What a guy. Sod the telly, cares most about how his kids will be feeling.”

