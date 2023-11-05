Strictly 2023 fans were left in tears of laughter after spotting Neil Jones’ reversion to the scoring of Angela Rippon and Kai’s dance.

The TV legend was back on the dance floor on Saturday night (November 4). Along with pro partner Kai Widdrington the pair performed a Waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole.

But after Shirley Ballas gave her score to Angela, fans were left distracted over Neil in the background.

Fans thought Angela looked angry (Credit: BBC)

Strictly judge Shirley criticises Angela Rippon and Kai’s dance

Once the pair had finished dancing, they received their feedback from the judges. And Shirley wasn’t as impressed as the others.

Anton de Beke said: “It was beautiful and elegant, as we come to expect from you. It was a little abrupt because the side steps weren’t quite large enough.

He continued: “It was elegant, it was lovely. I could have done with a bit more flow, but as I say that’s because the sidestep wasn’t quite wide enough, but other than just a lovely dance.”

While head judge Shirley said the duo’s performance was okay, they needed to “draw in” their feet a little bit more. She did add some words of encouragement at the end and told her to “keep going.”

Fans were in tears of laughter over Neil’s reaction (Credit: BBC)

Angela receives 6 from Strictly judge Shirley

Following the feedback, Angela and Kai headed upstairs to find out their scores from the judges. Motsi gave the pair an 8, while Craig and Anton issued a 7. Whereas Shirley scored slightly lower with a 6.

But as Shirley helped up her paddle board with the score on, pro dancer Neil, who was standing behind Angela and Kai, had his jaw on the floor.

Neil wasn’t too impressed on Strictly score (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 fans distracted by Neil’s reaction

Looking totally stunned at her score, Neil’s reaction didn’t go unnoticed by fans at home. Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan quipped: “Neil’s face behind Angela.”

Someone else chimed in and said: “Neil being outraged over Angela and Kai’s scores.” A third viewer proclaimed: “Loved Neil’s reactions to Angela & Kai’s scores” followed by a crying laughing emoji face.

Angela ‘fuming’ at Shirley’s score?

Meanwhile, Strictly fans were convinced that Angela looked “fuming” with Shirley’s criticism.

“Watching Strictly a little bit behind. Angela is absolutely fuming and outraged at that feedback,” one fan tweeted. “Angela looks fuming,” another wrote. “Wow Angela looks fuming,” a third said.

