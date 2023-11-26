Strictly fans fume as they insist Ellie and Vito’s dance deserved a score of 40

Strictly Come Dancing fans were not happy at all with how Ellie Leach and Vito Copplola were scored by the judges on Saturday (November 25) evening.

Former Coronation Street actress Ellie and her pro partner topped the leaderboard for week 10. It was the third time they have done so in the 2023 series of the BBC One dance contest.

The couple sizzled on the dance floor with an Argentine Tango set to Destiny’s Child’s Bills, Bills, Bills. Their performance ensured Saturday’s episode ended on a high – and with scores of 9, 10, 10, and 9 from the judges.

However, many of those watching at home were left perplexed and incredulous about why Ellie and Vito hadn’t been awarded full marks.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola receive their scores from the Strictly judges (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly news: Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

While both Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas had nothing but praise for the routine – with head judge Shirley hailing it as “absolutely outstanding” – Anton du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood were slightly hesitant to offer only commendation.

Anton admitted he was being “hypercritical” as he told Ellie and Vito: “It lacked a bit of intensity.” Nonetheless, he added: “You are brilliant.”

Craig, meanwhile, said: “I didn’t think it lacked intensity. I think it lacked intimacy.” But he also felt, despite this, the dance was “incredible”, “clean”, and was also complimentary about the lifts.

“I really loved, loved, loved it,” Craig concluded.

But fans commenting on Instagram and Twitter were baffled about why Anton and Craig didn’t hand out 10s.

Not enough intimacy for Craig, it seems (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

How viewers reacted

“Not intimate? Craig the intimacy is off the chart. I think I’m pregnant just by watching this!” one viewers wrote on Insta.

“Anton was so wrong tonight. It was absolutely brilliant,” someone else chided a judge.

And another exasperated fan asked: “How was this not a 40!???”.

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola have topped the leaderboard three times so far (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Twitter users also echoed those remarks.

“Stunned Ellie and Vito did not get 40 for their Argentine Tango #Strictly,” one viewer tweeted.

Another posted: “Ellie and Vito are sooo good how is that not a 40? #Strictly.”

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are still smiling, despite not hitting 40 points (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

A third fumed: “How the hell did Ella and Vito not get 40 points? That was fabulous. Any more intimacy they would have been X-rated #Strictly.”

“It should definitely have been a 40. It was superb,” insisted yet another admirer.

They were robbed.

And someone else added: “The detail, the strength, the style, absolutely brilliant. Should have been 40, they were robbed #Strictly.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023’s week 10 results show airs tonight, Sunday November 26, on BBC One at 7.20pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

