Strictly star Ellie Leach admits Vito Coppola ‘burps in her face’ as they’re quizzed about intimacy

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach has addressed her pro partner’s bodily functions amid fan speculation about the duo.

Judges and viewers alike have lauded the chemistry the former Coronation Street actress and Vito Coppola have on the dance floor.

Social media users have pondered whether there could be more to their pairing than the strictly professional, too.

The strong connection between the two was also brought up yesterday (Friday November 24) evening when they appeared on It Takes Two.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola rehearse (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Very close proximity’

Asking about rehearsals for tonight’s show, host Janette Manrara said: “You guys have been in very close proximity for this dance, haven’t you?”

Putting her palms together and intertwining her fingers, she went on: “You’ve been literally like this. How are you finding being that close to someone?”

Ellie indicated the physical intimacy the two experience as dancers is far from romantic.

Vito knows that he burps a lot. In my face!

The 22-year-old explained: “Well, Vito knows that he burps a lot. In my face!”

Vito objected: “It’s not a conscious reaction of my body… my mouth is closed. It’s an inside one!”

But Ellie responded: “It’s a burp! It’s a burp! It’s still a burp!”

Vito’s a burper (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Despite Vito’s flatulence, Ellie’s mother recently credited the 31-year-old for helping her daughter “focus on her self-confidence and inner strengths”.

Mum Karen told The Sun On Sunday: “She seems to have blossomed into a beautiful, young, confident woman — although she will always be our little girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VITO COPPOLA (@vitocoppola)

Karen added: “They have formed such a wonderful friendship and have a great connection on the dance floor.”

For week 10 of Strictly 2023, Ellie and Vito will perform an Argentine Tango set to Destiny’s Child’s Bills, Bills, Bills.

Read more: Strictly’s Ellie Leach has ‘blossomed into a woman’ thanks to Vito Coppola, says her mum

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues tonight – Saturday November 25 – on BBC One at 7.30pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.