Strictly Come Dancing star Vito Coppola calls Ellie Leach ‘my baby’ in sultry Instagram post

Strictly pro Vito Coppola has set tongues wagging after seemingly ‘confirming’ he’s dating dance partner Ellie Leach.

As previously reported, former contestant Amanda Abbington sparked speculation they were dating after she stated they are “the most beautiful couple”.

Vito at the time liked Amanda’s comment but didn’t leave a reply. However, his more recent post implies he and Ellie might be more than friends.

Vito referred to Ellie as his ‘baby’ on his Instagram Story (Credit: Instagram)

‘Well done to my baby’

Following rehearsals yesterday (October 8), Vito took to his Instagram Story to share a sultry selfie of himself in black and white.

Over the top, he typed out a caption and referred to Ellie as his “baby”, seemingly confirming their relationship.

The Italian dancer wrote: “Just finished another day of rehearsal!!! Well done to my baby @ellielouiseleach.”

Ellie is thought to have been single since splitting from her boyfriend back in May after he allegedly cheated on her.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Ellie and Vito topped the leaderboard last weekend (Credit: Instagram)

Their affection for one another continues

In an Instagram Story shared this morning (October 9), Ellie posted a video of herself in the rehearsal studio waiting for Vito.

While sitting down, the 22-year-old actress explained that she wanted to show her followers her dipping her croissant into her coffee.

Ellie said: “That is to show my partner that I can take on board what he’s saying and I can appreciate his way of life. @vitocoppola hope you’re proud,” she captioned the video.

In Vito’s story this morning, he wrapped his arm over Ellie and told her that he was “really proud” after watching her story.

Gushing at him, Ellie looked up at Vito and said, “Aww, thank you.”

“You made my day,” Vito continued before explaining they’ve got a busy day of rehearsals ahead of them.

Read more: Ellie Leach declares her ‘love’ for Vito Coppola as fans gush over ‘adorable’ couple’s friendship

Do you love Ellie and Vito? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.