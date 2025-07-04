Inside Fern Britton’s stunning Cornish seaside home following Phil Vickery split – beautiful kitchen; cosy living room; blossoming garden

TV favourite Fern Britton is the proud owner of a stunning home in Cornwall, and has been for the past five years.

The star regularly shares snaps of the cosy house she moved to following her split from Phil Vickery. It features a big garden and is close to the sea.

Here, as Fern heads back onto our screens with her new ITV1 show Inside the Vets today (July 4), ED! takes the chance to go through the keyhole of her stunning seaside abode…

Fern moved to Cornwall following the break-up of her marriage (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton’s home in Cornwall

Following her split from Phil in 2020, former This Morning star Fern left their Buckinghamshire family home for the Cornish coast.

Though it’s unclear exactly where in Cornwall Fern lives, the star has previously hinted she lives near Padstow.

Padstow, a stunning fishing port on the north coast of Cornwall, is more than 270 miles away from where Fern shared a home with Phil.

Houses don’t come cheap in Padstow, where celebrity chef Rick Stein has a restaurant.

Properties had an average price of more than £788,857 over the past year, according to Rightmove. Detached properties in the area, meanwhile, were selling for an average of £1.15m. Terraced houses went for an average of £440k, and semi-detached houses went for £302k.

Since 2020, Fern has given her fans various glimpses of her home in the historic county.

Fern has hinted she lives near Padstow, Cornwall (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fern’s cosy Cornish home

The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 star lives with her cats and regularly shares snaps of them lounging around the house.

In turn, she has given fans intimate glimpses of her stunning home.

One snap, shared in January 2024, shows her cat, Barbara, sitting on the kitchen table.

Pots of daffodils can be seen on the wooden table, and a white-panelled wooden bench can also be spotted in the background.

The kitchen cupboards and drawers are also painted white, and a large island with a wooden countertop can also be seen.

A snap from a different angle gives a better look at Fern’s stunning kitchen, which also features a baby blue Aga oven.

In August 2022, Fern shared a snap of her garden with her 165k followers.

The snap shows the star’s windows opening out onto a small garden with a brick patio. Fern’s garden appears to have a wooden gate separating it from the road, and is populated by several bushes.

The star’s garden also appears to feature a large steel garage/shed.

An exterior shot of the house, posted in April of this year, shows the star’s home is built from grey stone/bricks. It also has big skylights in the roof.

Last month, she shared a picture of some beautiful poppies and blue cornflowers growing in her garden.

Another snap, posted in May, shows a shaded patch of the garden.

This beautiful spot features more flowers, a tree, a small shed and a bird bath. A cherry blossom tree can also be found in her blossoming backyard.

Fern’s Wonderful Life

In December 2023, Fern gave fans a glimpse at her cosy-looking living room.

The star was watching A Wonderful Life on her TV, which is nestled between the big patio doors and a smaller, shuttered window.

The star has decorated her living room with a comfy-looking sofa, a little table with a lamp on it, and a couple of paintings.

Another picture shows a big, brick fireplace with a log burner in it can be found in the living room. The gorgeous room also features a big bookcase with cupboard space beneath it, a blue sofa, a patterned pouffe and a big rug.

A mustard-yellow armchair with white tree patterns on it is also present in the living room, which also features wooden floors.

Fern has appeared to share pictures of her bedroom in the past. In April, she shared a smiling snap of herself working out in the mirror.

A wooden chair with a red and white chequered patterned cushion on it can be seen in the background.

Additionally, Fern’s room features a big painting of a smiling woman – which could potentially be the TV presenter – on the wall.

A light blue wallpaper that features swooping birds adorns the walls.

One room in the star’s house also features a wooden desk. And we imagine this is where she pens her bestselling novels.

Fern Britton: Inside the Vets starts today (July 4) at 2pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of Fern’s home? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.