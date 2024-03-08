Fern Britton admits ‘life knocked me for six’ following marriage split from husband Phil Vickery and family heartache

Fern Britton has opened up about her split from former husband Phil Vickery as she admitted life “knocked me for six” around that time.

The Celebrity Big Brother star, 66, and chef Phil, 62, announced their separation in January 2020 after marrying in 2000. At the time, Fern said on social media: “We will always share a great friendship and our lovely children.”

In a new interview, Fern – who recently joined the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up – has admitted she felt “lost” after a string of sad events in her life.

Speaking to the Mail Online, Fern admitted life had “knocked me for six” after her marriage breakdown and the loss of her parents around the same time.

She said: “I’m rebuilt and I’m doing okay. I was not suicidal, but life had knocked me for six. I was lost, then I found a bit of purpose again and it’s been lovely.”

The star also opened up about her move to Cornwall.

Speaking about relocating to the coast, Fern explained: “We bought the house 18 years ago. I knew that as soon as the children were out of school I was going down there to live. I thought Phil would too, but unfortunately we just… that didn’t happen. But I was free to go.”

The former This Morning presenter admitted she’s not dating anyone following her marriage split.

She said: “There’s an awful lot I’d like to know about myself first and to know that I am ready to be looking, otherwise you might turn up as another kind of hysterical mess, saying, ‘He left me and it was awful!’ Not that Phil did leave me.”

However, there’s a decision that Fern has made about her love life. She said she never wants to “live with anyone again” as she likes her own space.

She also said she has “two fantastic girlfriends”, who she has her “stupid sense of humour” with.

Last year, Fern admitted she didn’t expect to be single in her 60s.

She told Good Housekeeping: “It’s as if this whole other world has opened up. I never thought this would happen; I didn’t expect to be 65 and single and really relaxed.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

