The Celebrity Big Brother 2024 champion has been ‘decided’ as Fern Britton fans back the star to take home the title.

Not even a week into the series and former This Morning presenter Fern is already impressing ITV viewers.

Fern made her Celebrity Big Brother debut on Monday (March 4) and fans are already loving her humour and laid-back approach – not to mention her subtle but probing interview skills.

The presenter has showed off her professionalism on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton to win Celebrity Big Brother 2024, fans reckon

Fern is a beloved TV favourite, so it’s no surprise that her fans are flocking to support her CBB performance. As she joins stars including Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh on the show, Fern is proving that her likeable personality and professional approach speaks for itself.

Consequently, one fan praised on social media: “Fern Britton must be the frontrunner, surely? She’s getting all the scoops and is ever the professional.”

Fern Britton must be the frontrunner, surely?

“Fern throwing Schofield shade. Give this woman the crown,” chimed in another.

A third gushed: “Absolutely love Fern Britton, she’s the icon we needed,” a fourth added: “Fern is my winner.”

Finally, another weighed in: “If lovely Fern doesn’t get multiple TV and radio presenting offers after this I’ll be fuming. Her questioning style is perfection. She gets everyone opening up. She’s got to win!”

Fern has been widely praised by fans (Credit: ITV)

Fern threatens to leave CBB

On March 6, Fern was questioned about her thoughts on the Phillip Schofield and This Morning drama, by Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith.

She insisted: “I’m over the horizon now. So I honestly don’t know, I can’t say anything. Anything I say would be supposition. It was tricky at times.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fern Britton (@fernbritton)

However, Fern did joke that if Phillip did join the house, she might have to make a swift exit. She quipped: “Maybe he’s coming in as a surprise. Well yes. I might have to leave at that point.”

Read more: CBB star Sharon Osbourne’s transformation over the years

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 continues tonight, Thursday March 7, at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.