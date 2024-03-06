Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne’s transformation over the years – from natural hair colour to ‘horrendous’ facelift

Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne has transformed her appearance over the years – and has opened up about having cosmetic surgery dating back to 1978.

Sharon, 71, is believed to have spent thousands on procedures – such as facelifts, boob jobs, a tummy tuck, an eye lift, liposuction, and Botox – and has been quoted as saying: “If you’re not happy with the way you look and you have the money, change it! What’s the big deal?”

Then, in 2023, the Osbournes matriarch appeared to swear off any more ops. She apparently told The Sun: “I really [blank]ing pushed it with the last facelift and I am now like, no more.”

“Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift,” she added.

There’s not one part of my body that I haven’t had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever.

Furthermore, she is also reported to have said last year: “There’s not one part of my body that I haven’t had twisted, lifted, elongated, whatever.”

With Sharon delighting Celebrity Big Brother viewers with her presence in the ITV reality series house, ED! recalls what she’s had to say about her appearance.

Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne: What is her natural hair colour?

Depending on reports, Sharon is naturally a brunette… of sorts.

“I have naturally auburn-colored hair, and it just got redder and redder as the years went by,” she said in October 2020.

However, she certainly appears to have experimented with other shades previously – including platinum blonde.

Sharon Osbourne cosmetic surgery

According to reports, Sharon’s first cosmetic op came over 45 years ago when she had her breasts reduced and lifted.

She later, in 1999, had gastric band surgery, going on to lose 100 pounds. It also meant she dropped from a size 22 to a size 10.

However, the weight loss meant Sharon felt she needed further work doing.

She is said to have explained: “After losing half my body weight I had flesh hanging everywhere. I had the sort of breasts you normally only ever see in the pages of National Geographic magazine.

“So much needed doing that it couldn’t have been done in one operation. I had liposuction on my neck and had it lifted, too. I had my breasts lifted, my arms lipo-ed and my tummy tucked. My bum was lifted and I had my legs lifted.”

Another breast op

By the noughties, Sharon’s TV fame was in the ascendancy due to The Osbournes and her role on X Factor.

A second breast op, involving implants, didn’t seem to make her very happy, however.

She later reflected to New! Magazine: “They have put these bloody great bags in that are too [blank]ing round.

“It is like [having] a waterbed on your chest.”

Sharon Osbourne teeth

Within a few years, Sharon reportedly splashed £25,000 on plastic surgery on her face. Work on her teeth was said to cost £7,000.

She told Piers Morgan on his ITV show about Hollywood life: “It is worth paying more for a facelift if you don’t want to look like an alien that has been beamed down from space.

“My teeth alone cost seven grand, but they’re good because they don’t look too white. The whole head cost 25 grand. I’ve had the [breasts] done twice. Ozzy likes them but I don’t.

“My body goes into shock every time I go into a doctor’s surgery because it goes: ‘Oh no, no more liposuction. I can’t cope!'”

According to reports, Sharon may have had five facelifts in total. However, not every op was for cosmetic reasons as she underwent a double mastectomy in 2012 after battling colon cancer.

“I didn’t even think of my breasts in a nostalgic way. I just wanted to be able to live my life without that fear all the time,” she said.

A fourth facelift occurred in 2019, with Sharon commenting: “Everything was just lifted up so it looks more refreshed.”

She added during an appearance on The Talk: “It was five weeks today I had my operation and I had my neck done, my jowls gone.”

Sharon also joked her doctor had pulled everything to “the top of my head and put an elastic band” there to secure it in place.

Sharon on ‘horrendous’ facelift

The fifth followed two years later – but she said it left her looking like “Cyclops”.

She told the Sunday Times in 2022: “I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be [blank] joking. One eye was different to the other. I looked like a [blank] Cyclops.’ I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.'”

“I looked like one of those [blank] mummies that they wrap,'” Sharon added.

