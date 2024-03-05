Inside Celebrity Big Brother stars Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh’s friendship – from her ‘not liking him’ at first to rift rumours

Celebrity Big Brother launched last night (Monday, March 4) – and it saw Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne reunite on TV for the first time in years.

Here’s everything we know about their friendship, from Sharon not liking Louis at first to rumours of a rift before their eventual reunion last night.

Louis and Sharon are good pals (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh’s friendship: Sharon ‘didn’t like’ Louis

Despite seemingly being best buds now, Louis and Sharon’s friendship got off to something of a rocky start initially.

Speaking on This Morning back in 2017, Louis admitted that Sharon didn’t like him initially because of comments he’d made about her daughter, Kelly Osbourne.

“She didn’t like me at all,” he admitted when asked whether they hit it off straight away.

“Cos I slagged off Kelly,” he then continued. “Her vocals.”

Louis then went on to explain how the pair got over that bump in the road and became close friends.

“We got to know each other. We know where to go and where not to go,” he then continued. “We have great fun. We go out for dinner an awful lot. She’s great fun.”

Louis and Sharon clashed on the X-Factor (Credit: ITV)

The infamous water throwing incident

The pair have had a few very public bust-ups, most notably on the X-Factor back in 2005.

After saying that he didn’t like the song choice of Journey South on the show, Sharon disagreed with him.

“I can’t stop,” she laughed. “Why? Are you on drugs? Louis then asked. “Have you taken Ozzy’s drugs?” he then asked, bringing up Sharon’s husband, Ozzy Osbourne.

Standing up, Sharon grabbed her glass of water, growling “Louis, I need drugs. Don’t you bring up my husband!”

“Don’t you bring my husband in,” she warned, before throwing her glass of water all over Louis. She wasn’t finished there though, as she threw Simon‘s water on him too!

There was another incident when Sharon threw water over Louis for his treatment of a 16-year-old auditionee.

Louis refused to back down on his opinion that she had been “painful” to listen to. Sharon wasn’t having any of it though and swilled her co-star again.

Louis and Sharon regularly misbehaved on the show (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne on The X-Factor

Water throwing aside, Louis and Sharon seemed to be best pals on the X-Factor, with the duo repeatedly getting under Simon Cowell’s skin by giggling and generally misbehaving during auditions.

One particular occasion saw Simon kick them both out of the audition room for their behaviour.

“Sharon, Louis, leave the table, please. Because she’s trying to sing Madonna,” Simon fumed.

“You two should just go next door and let this girl sing. I’m being serious,” he then said.

This then led to Sharon and Louis leaving the room and falling into fits of giggles, with Sharon laughing so hard she accidentally hit her head on a door.

Sharon and Louis fell out a few times on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Louis and Sharon’s huge spat

In 2013, Louis went against Sharon’s wishes and sent her act, Shelley Smith, home from the competition.

Sharon was furious, and according to reports at the time, let loose in the hotel later that night.

“Sharon’s face was the colour of her hair – she looked like she was about to explode. No one knew where to look as she effed and jeffed at him,” a source alleged to the MailOnline at the time.

“She feels betrayed by Louis because, when she came back to the show, they had an understanding that they would help each other out. But Sharon feels humiliated that she was seen on camera pleading with him to help her out – and that he totally ignored her,” they then added.

However, Sharon’s reps denied any rumours of a rift at the time.

Louis and Sharon are back together (Credit: ITV)

Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne reunite on Celebrity Big Brother

Last night saw the iconic duo reunite once more on Celebrity Big Brother.

Speaking before he entered the house, Louis said that “Mrs. O” would be looking after him in the house.

“Oh my god, what are we doing?!” Louis exclaimed as he reunited with Sharon during last night’s live show.

The duo then went on to become secret judges, judging their fellow housemates and nominating three to be placed in the danger zone and be at risk of being evicted.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

Read more: What Celebrity Big Brother star Sharon Osbourne has said about her weight amid fan concern – from ‘injecting herself’ to struggle to put it back on

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Tuesday, March 5) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.